living cost indicators
carnet
horoscope
markets
polls
jobs
writers
weather
advertise
contact
RELATED LINKS
ARCHIVES
ODIASPORA
OTV
SAWT EL MADA
HOME
NEWS
LEBANON
WORLD
HEALTH
BUSINESS
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
MENA
search archives
FPM
FOUNDER
PRESIDENT
FPM EVENTS
FPM LEBANON
CHARTER & LOGO
FPM WORLDWIDE
COMMITTEES
IN THE MEDIA
PARLIAMENTARY BLOC
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS & VIDEOS
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
search archives
SOCIAL AND MOBILE
U WITNESS
ALL STORIES
ALL ANNOUNCEMENTS
MORE
HOME
NEWS
Lebanon
World
Health
Business
Sports
Technology
Mena
FPM
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
SOCIAL AND MOBILE
U WITNESS
Living Cost Indicators
Horoscope
Markets
Carnet
Polls
Pdf Library
Search Archive
REGISTER
Writers
Jobs
Advertise
Contact
Weather
LOGIN
HI,{{username}}
Manage account
Change password
My stories
My announcements
Logout
LEBANON
WORLD
HEALTH
BUSINESS
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
MENA
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
FOUNDER
PRESIDENT
FPM EVENTS
FPM LEBANON
CHARTER & LOGO
FPM WORLDWIDE
COMMITTEES
IN THE MEDIA
PARLIAMENTARY BLOC
APPLY TO FPM
ALL STORIES
ALL ANNOUNCEMENTS
HEADLINES
{{headlineCount}} new {{headlineCount == 1 ? 'update' : 'updates'}}
+ MORE HEADLINES

Lebanon Was Just Ranked 3rd Largest Earner in the World from Tourists

21
MAY
2019
View Gallery
  • {{article.caption}}
  • {{article.caption}}
A
+
A
-
Print
Email
Email
A
+
A
-

A new post on the Reddit Lebanon (r/lebanon) thread has been gaining a lot of traction for an infographic containing information that states that Lebanon generates one of the highest revenues per tourist.

The original source of the post comes from the Lebanese non-profit civil company called Gherbal Initiative (GI), which aims to promote transparency and accountability when it comes to the state in terms of the law, economy, and government agencies. The infographic was originally posted on GI's Facebook page back in April of this year.

According to the company, when it comes to capital per tourist and the average tourist spending, Lebanon earns about $4,099 per visit, with France weighing in at approximately $4,322 per tourist while Australia typically earning around $4,734 per tourist.

That places Lebanon in third place for most money generated by a single tourist, and that's taking into consideration countries from around the world, including the U.S. and Sweden.

This is interesting news considering the staggering debt the Lebanese state is currently facing, and it could be a beacon of hope for our economy.

In its post on April 12, 2019, GI stated, "The question remains... Why don't we benefit from these income[s] to work on the development of the tourism sector and start the most important example of infrastructure from roads, electricity, sewers, and others?!"

As budget amendments and continuous meetings by Parliament have taken place over the past several weeks, the post has also gained some traction since its arrival on Reddit two days ago.

"..it's good for our economy if tourists come and spend their money in Lebanon," the poster on Reddit, under the username Mar1Harb, said in a reply in the comments section.

Overall, tourism expenditure has increased in Lebanon over the past several years, with the annual amount grossing at $3.3 billion in 2017, making up 6.7% of the country's overall gross domestic product (GDP).

Tourism in Lebanon has remained a major source of income for the Lebanese state, and given this new information, it seems that it would be a substantial method to minimize the overall debt.

 the961

MORE ABOUT
{{article.title}}
ADVERTISE HERE
RELATED ARTICLES
JUST IN
FOR YOU
JOBS
LIVING COST
CARNET
BEIRUT, LEBANON
YOUR HOROSCOPE
TRENDING
TOP VIEWED
TOP SHARED
today this week this month this year
{{article.title}}
HEADLINES
{{headlineCount}} new {{headlineCount == 1 ? 'update' : 'updates'}}
+ MORE HEADLINES
TRENDING
TOP VIEWED
TOP SHARED
today this week this month this year
{{article.title}}
Copyright tayyar.org 2002 2019. All Rights Reserved.
Terms of use Privacy policy Site map
Ⓚ by koein
JOIN
news by email
REGISTER
HI, {{username}}
Manage account
Change password
My stories
My announcements
Logout