SAVE MY BAG, INNOVATIVE ITALIAN BAGS BRAND SET TO LAUNCH ITS FIRST POP-UP STORES IN LEBANON AT BHV

26
APRIL
2019
View Gallery
  • {{article.caption}}
  • {{article.caption}}
A
+
A
-
Print
Email
Email
A
+
A
-
Save My Bag launched its first pop-up stores and showcase its latest collection at the Lebanon’s iconic BHV CityMall and Jnah this April 2019
SAVE MY BAG is a glamorous, iconic and feminine Italian brand featuring a wide range of handbags and accessories. After its latest pop-up store opening in Dubai and with the opening of their first pop-up Store in Lebanon, the brand is continuing its expansion in the Middle East since the beginning of its operations in 2013.
 
Save My Bag is 100% made in Italy, recognized for using non-leather fabric to promote and encourage the sustainability and eco-friendly movements. The bags innovative material, the Poly-Fabric with Lycra is light yet resistant, waterproof and cruelty-free. The bags are available in more than 40 colors and shapes and can be personalized and customized on demand. 
 
Following their recent Flagship stores opening in Thailand, China, Taipei and Korea, the Italian company takes a step further with the inauguration of its new store in the Lebanon, strengthening its presence in the Middle East.
 
The new Pop Up store is strategically located in one of Lebanon’s leading shopping destinations in City Mall Dora and Jnah. 
 
The iconic French department store is home to more than 900 popular brands and creative fashion, it is also a great platform for emerging designers and international brands.
 
“We are thrilled to collaborate with BHV Lebanon. The stores opening in Lebanon represent another crucial part of our expansion strategy in the Middle East and we are convinced that the brand presence in this store will lead to successful results” says Stefano Agazzi founder of Save My Bag.  
 
Last but not least Save My Bag has already started exploring further collaborations and store openings in the Middle-East region for the next couple of years. “We strongly believe that Lebanon is a trend setter for the whole Middle Eastern region and Lebanese are leaning towards innovative manufacturing trends in terms of fashion, bags and accessories” Concludes Agazzi.
{{article.title}}
