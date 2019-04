A + A -

IPT GoGas Corporate Card is the solution to control your company’s expenditures.



GoGas Corporate Card is a high-tech post-paid electronic card, easy to use, and highly secured with a PIN code of your choice.



No matter how small or big your company is, GoGas Corporate Card gives you full control on your fleet.



To know more about the card, visit this link or Call our hotline 78 - 822 822 available 24/7.



Click here to apply.

Go Assured, GoGas!