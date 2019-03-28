موقف لافت - بومبيو امام الكونغرس: سنعمل لاعادة النازحين السوريين، وهذا أفضل لهم..!

افاد تقرير ديبلوماسي ورد الى بيروت ان وزير الخارجية الاميركية مارك بومبيو، وفي اعقاب زيارته الى العاصمة اللبنانية، تحدث الى اللجنة الفرعية للمخصصات في مجلس النواب الاميركي في موضوع تمويل المساعدات للنازحين السوريين وعودتهم، وتناول بومبيو زيارته الى بيروت فقال:

"في لبنان هناك 1.5 مليون لاجىء سوري مع كل العبء الذي يشكله ذلك على البلد من ناحية الكلفة والمخاطر التي يشكلها وجود اللاجئين على لبنان وديمقراطيته.

وكانت وزارة الخارجية الاميركية تقود الحديث حول كيفية تحضير الظروف المناسبة على الارض داخل سوريا وكيفية تأمين الولايات المتحدة وشركائها العرب الظروف المناسبة على الارض في سوريا لكي يتمكن هؤلاء اللاجئون من العودة الى بيوتهم.

وهذه هي المهمة المحددة التي يرغب بها الشعب اللبناني. وانا اعتقد بصراحة ان عودة هؤلاء الافراد هي الافضل لهم. وعلينا ان نتأكد من ان الشروط مناسبة لعودتهم وهو موضوع ستكون الخارجية الاميركية في الصفوف الامامية لتحقيقة".

Very advanced position today by Pompeo regarding the Syrian Refugees in Lebanon during his testimony in Congress:

POMPEO:

“I've come to my conclusion...



I will give you an example from the last--what is today? Wednesday. The last five days. I was in Lebanon talking about approximately 1.5 million Syrian refugees that are in Lebanon today, the burden that places on Lebanon, the cost, the risk that presents to Lebanon and its democracy and it was the State Department leading that discussion about how we can get the conditions right on the ground inside of Syria, how the United States and our Arab and Western partners can get the conditions right on the ground in Syria such that those refugees can return to their homes and that--that's the mission set that Lebanese people want. I--frank--frankly--I frankly believe it's best for those individuals as well. We've got to make sure that the conditions are right and it's something that the United States Department of State will at the front of.