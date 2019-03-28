موقف لافت - بومبيو امام الكونغرس: سنعمل لاعادة النازحين السوريين، وهذا أفضل لهم..!

Very advanced position today by Pompeo regarding the Syrian Refugees in Lebanon during his testimony in Congress:
POMPEO:
“I've come to my conclusion...
I will give you an example from the last--what is today? Wednesday. The last five days. I was in Lebanon talking about approximately 1.5 million Syrian refugees that are in Lebanon today, the burden that places on Lebanon, the cost, the risk that presents to Lebanon and its democracy and it was the State Department leading that discussion about how we can get the conditions right on the ground inside of Syria, how the United States and our Arab and Western partners can get the conditions right on the ground in Syria such that those refugees can return to their homes and that--that's the mission set that Lebanese people want. I--frank--frankly--I frankly believe it's best for those individuals as well. We've got to make sure that the conditions are right and it's something that the United States Department of State will at the front of.