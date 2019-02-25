A + A -

بمناسبة اليوم العالمي للمرأة في 8 آذار،

الهيئة الوطنية لشؤون المرأة اللبنانية تنضم إلى الحملة العالمية #BalanceForBetter وتطلق شعار "نساء ورجال #التوازن_للأفضل" بالتعاون مع ملكة جمال لبنان مايا رعيدي.

بمناسبة اليوم العالمي للمرأة الذي يصادف في 8 آذار من كلّ سنة، تنضم الهيئة الوطنية لشؤون المرأة اللبنانية إلى الحملة العالمية التي تحمل شعار #BalanceForBetter ، وتؤكد على أهميّة اعتماد مبدأ التوازن في الحقوق والواجبات والأدوار بين النساء والرجال، وذلك لمجتمعٍ أفضل إجتماعياً وإنسانياً واقتصادياً وسياسياً وبيئياً.

وتطلق الهيئة في هذه المناسبة، وبالتعاون مع ملكة جمال لبنان مايا رعيدي، حملة توعوية تحت شعار "نساء ورجال #التوازن_للأفضل"، تدعو من خلالها إلى عدم التمييز بين إنسانٍ وآخر، وتؤكد على أن جمال الإنسان الحقيقي يكمن في جمال أخلاقه ومدى احترامه للإنسان الآخر ولحقوقه وطاقاته وأفكاره.

وتدعو الهيئة النساء والرجال إلى دعمها في هذه الحملة من خلال نشر الصورة الرسمية للحملة على صفحاتهم، وإلى التقاط الصور الشخصية لهم بالأسلوب المعتمد عالمياً والذي اعتمدته هي أيضاً في صورة ملكة جمال لبنان مايا رعيدي، ونشرها مع استخدام "الهاشتاغ" #التوازن_للأفضل #BalanceForBetter

وتعود الهيئة وتذكّر ، بأن بناء الوطن لا يكون إلا بتكاتف جميع أبنائه، من دون استثناء، والاستفادة من طاقات النساء والرجال فيه على حدٍ سواء، فبالتعاون والتوازن والتكاتف، نلغي الاستثناءات، ونعممّ مفهوم الإنتماء لوطنٍ واحد، يتمتعّ فيه بناته وأبناؤه بالحقوق والواجبات نفسها، ويعملون يداً واحدة من أجل مجتمعٍ سليمٍ وعادلٍ ومنتج.

On the International Women’s Day, the NCLW joins the international campaign #BalanceForBetter, and launches Women&Men#BalanceForBetter.

On the occasion of the International Women’s Day on March 8, the National Commission for Lebanese Women (NCLW) joins the international campaign #BalanceForBetter, and reiterates the importance of balance between the roles, duties, and obligations of women and men with the aim of reaching a better community at the social, economic, human, political, and environmental levels.

On this occasion and in collaboration with Miss Lebanon Maya Reaidi, the NCLW launches an awareness campaign under the slogan Women&Men#BalanceForBetter calling for the rejection of all kinds of discrimination among people, and stresses that true beauty lies within each person and their respect for each other’s differences, rights, abilities, and beliefs.

The NCLW calls on all women and men to support its campaign by sharing the official photo of the campaign featuring Miss Lebanon, and by taking their own in the official theme posture, and posting them on their social media platforms with the hashtag #BalanceForBetter.

The NCLW stresses that building one’s country can only be achieved by the solidarity of its people with no exception whatsoever, and by making use of the potential of both women and men working in harmony and balance. As such, we eradicate exclusions and build our sense of belonging to a unified country where all citizens are equal and share the same rights and obligations, and join hands in a unified endeavor to achieve a healthy and productive community where justice prevails.

#BalanceForBetter #IWD2019 #InternationalWomensDay #8March National Commission For Lebanese Women NCLW Maya Reaidy Souheil Semaan United Nations Lebanon UN Women Arabic