living cost indicators
carnet
horoscope
markets
polls
jobs
writers
weather
advertise
contact
RELATED LINKS
ARCHIVES
ODIASPORA
OTV
SAWT EL MADA
HOME
NEWS
LEBANON
WORLD
HEALTH
BUSINESS
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
MENA
search archives
FPM
FOUNDER
PRESIDENT
FPM EVENTS
FPM LEBANON
CHARTER & LOGO
FPM WORLDWIDE
COMMITTEES
IN THE MEDIA
PARLIAMENTARY BLOC
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS & VIDEOS
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
search archives
SOCIAL AND MOBILE
U WITNESS
ALL STORIES
ALL ANNOUNCEMENTS
MORE
HOME
NEWS
Lebanon
World
Health
Business
Sports
Technology
Mena
FPM
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
SOCIAL AND MOBILE
U WITNESS
Living Cost Indicators
Horoscope
Markets
Carnet
Polls
Pdf Library
Search Archive
REGISTER
Writers
Jobs
Advertise
Contact
Weather
LOGIN
HI,{{username}}
Manage account
Change password
My stories
My announcements
Logout
LEBANON
WORLD
HEALTH
BUSINESS
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
MENA
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
FOUNDER
PRESIDENT
FPM EVENTS
FPM LEBANON
CHARTER & LOGO
FPM WORLDWIDE
COMMITTEES
IN THE MEDIA
PARLIAMENTARY BLOC
APPLY TO FPM
ALL STORIES
ALL ANNOUNCEMENTS
HEADLINES
{{headlineCount}} new {{headlineCount == 1 ? 'update' : 'updates'}}
+ MORE HEADLINES

خدمة الغاز من أي بي تي: أمان أكثر، كلفة أقلّ!

22
JANUARY
2019
  • {{article.caption}}
  • {{article.caption}}
A
+
A
-
Print
Email
Email
A
+
A
-

أطلب حاجاتك من الغاز من أي بي تي، واحصل على خدمة آمنة بكلفة أقلّ!

 تنفرد أي بي تي بتوزيع خزّانات أنطونيو ميرلوني إحدى أهم الماركات العالمية المعروفة بجودة منتجاتها والتزامها بمعايير الأمان الدوليّة. الخزانات متوفّرة بسعة 500 و1000 و5000 ليتر كحدّ أقصى، ويقوم بتركيبها مع الإمدادات فريق من المتخصّصين تبعاً لأعلى معايير الأمان.

 خدمة التوصيل مجّانية ومتوفّرة للمنازل والمحطّات والأعمال الصغيرة والكبيرة.

 

IPT Gas Solutions: Worry Less, Save More!

Why IPT Gas Solutions? Because it is safer, economical and distinguished with a high quality and payment facilities

IPT Gas Solutions are available for businesses such as stores, factories, restaurants, hotels and gas stations

We are official distributors of Italian under-ground and above-ground tanks from Antonio Merloni with a capacity of 500, 1000 up to 5000 L, for kitchens, heating systems, chimneys, boilers, & barbecues, etc

IPT’s expert team is at your service and ready to operate under the high safety measures. And you can ask for a free site survey too

Call us on: 76- 455 881

MORE ABOUT
{{article.title}}
ADVERTISE HERE
RELATED ARTICLES
JUST IN
FOR YOU
JOBS
LIVING COST
CARNET
BEIRUT, LEBANON
YOUR HOROSCOPE
TRENDING
TOP VIEWED
TOP SHARED
today this week this month this year
{{article.title}}
HEADLINES
{{headlineCount}} new {{headlineCount == 1 ? 'update' : 'updates'}}
+ MORE HEADLINES
TRENDING
TOP VIEWED
TOP SHARED
today this week this month this year
{{article.title}}
Copyright tayyar.org 2002 2019. All Rights Reserved.
Terms of use Privacy policy Site map
Ⓚ by koein
JOIN
news by email
REGISTER
HI, {{username}}
Manage account
Change password
My stories
My announcements
Logout