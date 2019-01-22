خدمة الغاز من أي بي تي: أمان أكثر، كلفة أقلّ!

A + A -

أطلب حاجاتك من الغاز من أي بي تي، واحصل على خدمة آمنة بكلفة أقلّ!

تنفرد أي بي تي بتوزيع خزّانات أنطونيو ميرلوني إحدى أهم الماركات العالمية المعروفة بجودة منتجاتها والتزامها بمعايير الأمان الدوليّة. الخزانات متوفّرة بسعة 500 و1000 و5000 ليتر كحدّ أقصى، ويقوم بتركيبها مع الإمدادات فريق من المتخصّصين تبعاً لأعلى معايير الأمان.

خدمة التوصيل مجّانية ومتوفّرة للمنازل والمحطّات والأعمال الصغيرة والكبيرة.

IPT Gas Solutions: Worry Less, Save More!

Why IPT Gas Solutions? Because it is safer, economical and distinguished with a high quality and payment facilities



IPT Gas Solutions are available for businesses such as stores, factories, restaurants, hotels and gas stations



We are official distributors of Italian under-ground and above-ground tanks from Antonio Merloni with a capacity of 500, 1000 up to 5000 L, for kitchens, heating systems, chimneys, boilers, & barbecues, etc



IPT’s expert team is at your service and ready to operate under the high safety measures. And you can ask for a free site survey too

Call us on: 76- 455 881