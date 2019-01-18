بالصور - الجلسة الثانية من سلسلة لقاءات تبادل الأفكار في السفارة "لبنان في أمريكا"

‎في الجلسة الثانية من سلسلة لقاءات تبادل الأفكار في السفارة "لبنان في أمريكا" المتواصلة، توجهت نخبة من اللبنانيين الأميركيين من مختلف الولايات الأمريكية إلى واشنطن لأمسية من المناقشات مع المسؤولين الأميركيين حول العلاقات بين الولايات المتحدة ولبنان ومواضيع مهمة ذات علاقة مثل أزمة اللاجئين السوريين، والشراكة العسكرية والأمنية بين الولايات المتحدة ولبنان، والقطاع المالي والمصرفي اللبناني، وقوة اليونيفيل لحفظ السلام في جنوب لبنان.

‎حضر اللقاء أعضاء الكونغرس ديف جويس (أوهايو) وجيف فورتينبيري (نبراسكا) ونك رحال وداريل عيسى ووكيل وزارة الطاقة بول دبار ومساعد وزير التجارة ريتشارد أشوع ومساعد وزير الخزانة طوني الصايغ والسفير إدوارد غابريال.

In the second session of “Lebanon in America”, a continuing series of idea exchange gatherings at the Embassy, key Lebanese-Americans from various US states flew in to Washington for an evening of discussions with US officials about US-Lebanon relations and important relevant topics such as the Syrian refugees crisis, US/Lebanon military and security partnership, Lebanon’s financial and banking sector, and the UNIFIL peacekeeping force in South Lebanon.

Officials attending were Congressmen Dave Joyce (Ohio), Jeff Fortenberry (Nebraska), Nick Rahal, Darrell Issa, Undersecretary of Energy Paul Dabbar, Assistant Secretary of Commerce Richard Ashooh, Assistant Secretary of Treasury Tony Sayegh and Ambassador Edward Gabriel.