IPT Fuel Gift Card: the Ideal Gift for Your Loved Ones

A + A -

Have you already started the countdown for the holidays? Make it worth while!

Meet us at ABC Achrafieh (on Dec 1 and 2) and ABC Dbayeh (on Dec 8 and 9) from 6:00 pm to 10:30 pm to explore the perfect gift you can ever offer: "IPT Fuel Gift Card"!



This Christmas, pamper your loved ones with "IPT Fuel Gift Card" that provides them with IPT services all set in one card without the need to worry about the cash.



Wait, it's not all about gift-offering! How about you receiving a gift in return?

Upon every purchase of "IPT Fuel Gift Card" of 100,000 L.L. from Grand Cinemas, you will get a Free movie ticket!

Still want some more?

"IPT Fuel Gift Card" allows its users to accumulate points and redeem them for valuable prizes from the "IPT Rewards Bundle".



Don't Wait for the last minute. Order it now!

For your orders, fill in the application here, or call us on our hotline number 78- 822 822 and we will deliver it to you free of charge, at your nearest IPT Station.

Listen to radio spot, and click here to know more about the features & benefits of the "IPT Fuel Gift Card".