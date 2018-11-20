Pope Francis: thanks to Lebanon for its generosity towards refugees

A + A -

The Pontiff receives the members of the “Maronite Foundation” and the authorities of the Land of the Cedars: “Keep the “creative” balance between Christians and Muslims”. In audience, more people than expected: “Like the miracle of the loaves and fishes, the multiplication of the Lebanese!”

“There will be about forty [people] to greet,” they told the Pope about the audience this morning, in the Vatican, at the “Maronite Foundation” and about fifty between authorities and the faithful of Lebanon, who came to Rome to accompany the 35 bishops of the Patriarchal Church of Antioch of the Maronites on an ad limina visit. But in the Sala Clementina, almost twice as many people were present; Francis jokes about it: “This reminds me of the miracle of the multiplication of the loaves... I witnessed the multiplication of the Lebanese! Thank you for being so many!”.

The Pope wanted to address a “thank you” to the population of the Land of the Cedars also, and above all, for the great generosity shown in the refugee crisis. There are about a million, in fact - according to UN figures – the refugees fleeing from the Middle East torn apart by wars and violence, coming mainly from Syria and Iraq, who have found refuge on Lebanese soil, exceeding the number of the local population itself.

For the Pope, it is a heroic act: “I would like to say thanks to the Lebanese community for everything it does in Lebanon”, he said in his all-impromptu brief greeting. “Thank you for two things: keeping the balance - this creative balance, as strong as the cedars - between Christians and Muslims, Sunnis and Shiites;a patriotic and fraternal balance. I thank you first for this. And I would also like to thank you for something else: your generosity, your welcoming heart with the refugees: you have more than a million. Thank you, thank you so much!”.

Bergoglio then quotes the words of Cardinal Bechara Boutros Raï, Patriarch of the Maronite Church, who leads the delegation: “It’s interesting what the Patriarch said, namely that the ad limina visit is accompanied by the faithful. It’s a good idea - he comments -, it could become official, so they can bad-mouth their bishops! You [bishops] can go! So we can find out the most concrete things about the community”.

Finally, Pope Francis offered the apostolic blessing to all those present, extending it also to all the refugees: “Now I will ask that the Lord to bless you all. May the Lord bless you, your families, your country, your children, your refugees. May He Bless all of you”.

Source: lastampa