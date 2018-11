A + A -

IPT and Toyo Tires put your safety on top of their priorities.



Thus, Free tires checkup and inspection by Toyo Tires experts is taking place at IPT Stations till December 10, 2018. Check album here.

Wait, this is not all!



Buy 4 Toyo tires and Get Free 20 L gasoline and one Free Laserwash from IPT.



Download flyer, and Stay tuned to our Facebook page to know more about the offer and the checkup schedule on the participating Stations.

Benefit now, and remember that Car Maintenance is a Must!