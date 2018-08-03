Michel Issa Foundation (MIF) and the Fishermen Cooperation Organizing the Inauguration of the Statue of Our Lady Of the Seas at Amchit Seaport

A + A -

Under the patronage and in the presence of Maronite Patriarch, Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros Rahi, and in the presence of Maronite Bishop of Jbeil Michel Aoun, Michel Issa Foundation for Local Development (MIF) in coordination with the Fishermen Cooperation in Amchit is organizing a mass to inaugurate a large statue of Our Lady of the Seas on top of Amchit seaport. This event will be attended by Amchit residents and a large number of officials and key figures from the region.

Date & Time: Friday the 17th of August 2018 at 7:00 p.m.

Friday the 17th of August 2018 at 7:00 p.m. Location: Amchit seaport

* The invitation is open to the public. Click here to open the invitation card.

For confirmation, call: 03/ 844 218 - 09/ 624 111 (ext: 741)



This initiative comes in line with MIF's contribution to local development as it motivates local sailors to remain in their hometowns and pursue their fishing profession as their main source of income, while also promoting traditions and culture in the area.

Join us with your families and friends, and be many!

Stay tuned to Michel Issa Foundation Facebook page.

* Check video and album of pics showing the transportation and installation process of the statue, in an atmosphore of joy and enthusiasm. This initiative has received a very positive feedback, which explains the wide coverage over the local media channels.



* In the Media: Jbeil Today- Jbeil Daily News- Mina Amchit- Al Tanchi2a lmasihiy Amchit- Baraket l eddis Charbel