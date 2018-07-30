living cost indicators
carnet
horoscope
markets
polls
jobs
writers
weather
advertise
contact
RELATED LINKS
ARCHIVES
ODIASPORA
OTV
SAWT EL MADA
HOME
NEWS
LEBANON
WORLD
HEALTH
BUSINESS
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
MENA
search archives
FPM
FOUNDER
PRESIDENT
FPM EVENTS
FPM LEBANON
CHARTER & LOGO
FPM WORLDWIDE
COMMITTEES
IN THE MEDIA
PARLIAMENTARY BLOC
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS & VIDEOS
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
search archives
SOCIAL AND MOBILE
U WITNESS
ALL STORIES
ALL ANNOUNCEMENTS
MORE
HOME
NEWS
Lebanon
World
Health
Business
Sports
Technology
Mena
FPM
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
SOCIAL AND MOBILE
U WITNESS
Living Cost Indicators
Horoscope
Markets
Carnet
Polls
Pdf Library
Search Archive
REGISTER
Writers
Jobs
Advertise
Contact
Weather
LOGIN
HI,{{username}}
Manage account
Change password
My stories
My announcements
Logout
LEBANON
WORLD
HEALTH
BUSINESS
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
MENA
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
FOUNDER
PRESIDENT
FPM EVENTS
FPM LEBANON
CHARTER & LOGO
FPM WORLDWIDE
COMMITTEES
IN THE MEDIA
PARLIAMENTARY BLOC
APPLY TO FPM
ALL STORIES
ALL ANNOUNCEMENTS
HEADLINES
{{headlineCount}} new {{headlineCount == 1 ? 'update' : 'updates'}}
+ MORE HEADLINES

Gebran Bassil: The Definition of a Brave Leader

30
JULY
2018
  • {{article.caption}}
  • {{article.caption}}
A
+
A
-
Print
Email
Email
A
+
A
-

“I come from a different place”, from the land that cradles three main religions and 18 different sects. Gebran Bassil did not waver as he told the world, from Washington, about what distinguishes Lebanon from the rest of the Middle Eastern nations, and possibly the world. As he confidently advocated against prejudice and religious bias, he glorified the power of unity, equality, liberty, and justice for all.

Lebanon remains the only democracy in the region; it has always vehemently fought against the treacherous labyrinths of sectarian prejudice. Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants Gebran Bassil knows that. He is also convinced that respecting religious freedom is the only way to fight extremism, divisiveness, and terrorism. He went further with his elucidation and conveyed to the world that at the core of Lebanon’s pluralist society, lay the progressive tenets of tolerance and not just mere coexistence. How many leaders have the courage to stand up for these beliefs? Not many. Only a strong leader, a visionary, one who understands the uniting power of religious freedom would; not just to engrave it in the Constitution, but also to promote and exercise it in the political, democratic, and social system of the nation.

 

To be brave is to stand up for what one believes in, without fear of repercussions and consequences. To be a brave leader is to fight for all citizens equally, regardless of differences—whatever they are. To be a brave leader in Lebanon is to be completely aware of the importance of interfaith dialogue and collaboration, to build on secularism and tolerance, to unite the people, and to promote the country’s diverse culture. To be a brave leader in Lebanon is to highlight its distinct colorful confessional quilt, preserve it at all costs, and be willing to celebrate it with confidence and love.

 

To be a brave leader in Lebanon is to be Gebran Bassil.

 

 

 

MORE ABOUT
{{article.title}}
ADVERTISE HERE
RELATED ARTICLES
JUST IN
FOR YOU
JOBS
LIVING COST
CARNET
BEIRUT, LEBANON
YOUR HOROSCOPE
TRENDING
TOP VIEWED
TOP SHARED
today this week this month this year
{{article.title}}
HEADLINES
{{headlineCount}} new {{headlineCount == 1 ? 'update' : 'updates'}}
+ MORE HEADLINES
TRENDING
TOP VIEWED
TOP SHARED
today this week this month this year
{{article.title}}
Copyright tayyar.org 2002 2018. All Rights Reserved.
Terms of use Privacy policy Site map
Ⓚ by koein
JOIN
news by email
REGISTER
HI, {{username}}
Manage account
Change password
My stories
My announcements
Logout