Gebran Bassil: The Definition of a Brave Leader

“I come from a different place”, from the land that cradles three main religions and 18 different sects. Gebran Bassil did not waver as he told the world, from Washington, about what distinguishes Lebanon from the rest of the Middle Eastern nations, and possibly the world. As he confidently advocated against prejudice and religious bias, he glorified the power of unity, equality, liberty, and justice for all.

Lebanon remains the only democracy in the region; it has always vehemently fought against the treacherous labyrinths of sectarian prejudice. Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants Gebran Bassil knows that. He is also convinced that respecting religious freedom is the only way to fight extremism, divisiveness, and terrorism. He went further with his elucidation and conveyed to the world that at the core of Lebanon’s pluralist society, lay the progressive tenets of tolerance and not just mere coexistence. How many leaders have the courage to stand up for these beliefs? Not many. Only a strong leader, a visionary, one who understands the uniting power of religious freedom would; not just to engrave it in the Constitution, but also to promote and exercise it in the political, democratic, and social system of the nation.

To be brave is to stand up for what one believes in, without fear of repercussions and consequences. To be a brave leader is to fight for all citizens equally, regardless of differences—whatever they are. To be a brave leader in Lebanon is to be completely aware of the importance of interfaith dialogue and collaboration, to build on secularism and tolerance, to unite the people, and to promote the country’s diverse culture. To be a brave leader in Lebanon is to highlight its distinct colorful confessional quilt, preserve it at all costs, and be willing to celebrate it with confidence and love.

To be a brave leader in Lebanon is to be Gebran Bassil.