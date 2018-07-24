living cost indicators
carnet
horoscope
markets
polls
jobs
writers
weather
advertise
contact
RELATED LINKS
ARCHIVES
ODIASPORA
OTV
SAWT EL MADA
HOME
NEWS
LEBANON
WORLD
HEALTH
BUSINESS
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
MENA
search archives
FPM
FOUNDER
PRESIDENT
FPM EVENTS
FPM LEBANON
CHARTER & LOGO
FPM WORLDWIDE
COMMITTEES
IN THE MEDIA
PARLIAMENTARY BLOC
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS & VIDEOS
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
search archives
SOCIAL AND MOBILE
U WITNESS
ALL STORIES
ALL ANNOUNCEMENTS
MORE
HOME
NEWS
Lebanon
World
Health
Business
Sports
Technology
Mena
FPM
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
SOCIAL AND MOBILE
U WITNESS
Living Cost Indicators
Horoscope
Markets
Carnet
Polls
Pdf Library
Search Archive
REGISTER
Writers
Jobs
Advertise
Contact
Weather
LOGIN
HI,{{username}}
Manage account
Change password
My stories
My announcements
Logout
LEBANON
WORLD
HEALTH
BUSINESS
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
MENA
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
FOUNDER
PRESIDENT
FPM EVENTS
FPM LEBANON
CHARTER & LOGO
FPM WORLDWIDE
COMMITTEES
IN THE MEDIA
PARLIAMENTARY BLOC
APPLY TO FPM
ALL STORIES
ALL ANNOUNCEMENTS
HEADLINES
{{headlineCount}} new {{headlineCount == 1 ? 'update' : 'updates'}}
+ MORE HEADLINES

IPTEC and USEK Signing an MOU on the Installation of a Pilot Plant for the Production of Biodiesel from Waste Cooking Oil (WCO)

24
JULY
2018
  • {{article.caption}}
  • {{article.caption}}
A
+
A
-
Print
Email
Email
A
+
A
-
The Holy Spirit University of Kaslik (USEK) and IPT Energy Center (IPTEC), with the support of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Lebanon, signed an MOU to install a pilot plant for the production of biodiesel from Waste Cooking Oil (WCO), on Monday 16 July 2018 at USEK campus in Kaslik, in the presence of USEK President Father Professor Georges Hobeika, IPTEC President Dr. Toni Issa, and the Energy and Environment Programme Manager at UNDP Ms. Jihan Seoud.
 
The main objective of this project is to encourage and promote sustainable biodiesel production from WCO by collecting household WCO in storage tanks available at key IPT gas stations and at the USEK university campus, and processing it into biodiesel in a pilot plant installed at the USEK campus. 
 
The quantity of biodiesel produced will be equally shared between USEK and IPTEC. USEK's share will be mixed with the green diesel currently used in the university generators, while IPTEC's share will be sold at selective IPT gas stations for commercial use.
 
The major outputs of this project are to offer biodiesel as an alternative fuel with the same performance as that of conventional diesel, that is ecologically safer and cheaper, raise public awareness about the importance of WCO recycling, reduce the greenhouse gas emissions, upscale the collection, disposal and reuse of waste cooking oil as an alternative fuel, set the technical parameters and specifications for biodiesel from WCO, and promote its use as a clean source of fuel in all sectors while abiding by all national regulations and guidelines in coordination with the UNDP and specialized public institutions.
 
This project will be supported by awareness campaigns and incentives to encourage participation. It follows quality standards and will be assessed for its replicability at the national level in coordination and with the support of the UNDP. Moreover, USEK and IPTEC, with the support of the UNDP and in coordination with concerned public institutions, will lobby for and support the regularization of the use of Biodiesel in Lebanon.
* In the Media:
 Press Releases: ArabicEnglishFrench
 
Download brochure to know more

 

 

MORE ABOUT
{{article.title}}
ADVERTISE HERE
RELATED ARTICLES
JUST IN
FOR YOU
JOBS
LIVING COST
CARNET
BEIRUT, LEBANON
YOUR HOROSCOPE
TRENDING
TOP VIEWED
TOP SHARED
today this week this month this year
{{article.title}}
HEADLINES
{{headlineCount}} new {{headlineCount == 1 ? 'update' : 'updates'}}
+ MORE HEADLINES
TRENDING
TOP VIEWED
TOP SHARED
today this week this month this year
{{article.title}}
Copyright tayyar.org 2002 2018. All Rights Reserved.
Terms of use Privacy policy Site map
Ⓚ by koein
JOIN
news by email
REGISTER
HI, {{username}}
Manage account
Change password
My stories
My announcements
Logout