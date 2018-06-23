Provocative policing: Lebanese city puts female officers in tiny shorts to attract tourists

A + A -

Young, attractive policewomen in black mini-shorts and red berets are patrolling the streets in the Lebanese town of Broummana as part of its mayor’s plan to attract more tourists and improve the country’s image.

“Ninety-nine percent of the tourists in the Mediterranean region wear shorts,” explained Broummana Mayor Pierre Achkar. He hopes that the new squad of attractive female traffic cops will help the town to attract more tourists and make the country look better. “We in Lebanon want to change the bleak picture of Lebanon in the West,” Achkar told RT’s Ruptly video agency.

Not everyone in Lebanon shares the mayor’s vision, however, with some complaining on social media that it is wrong to lure tourists using attractive women. Others noted that their male colleagues’ uniform remains unchanged.

Despite mixed reactions to the move, one of the newly recruited police officers, Samata Saad, said she is enjoying the job. “We came willingly to this work and we have accepted it with enthusiasm and we still hope that it will return in every summer season,” she said.