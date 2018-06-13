تكريم صفير في مؤتمر الطاقة الإغترابية، لبنان

A + A -

تكريم جديد يضاف الى لائحة الدكتور سليم صفير، حيث تسلّم رئيس مجلس إدارة بنك بيروت الدكتور سليم صفير هذه الجائزة الجديدة، وهي جائزة الطاقة الإغترابية – لبنان من وزير الخارجية والمغتربين الأستاذ جبران باسيل، خلال مؤتمر الطاقة الإغترابية الذي أقيم في لبنان في 11 أيار 2018. وأتى هذا التكريم تقديراً لإنجازات صفير ولما يقدّمه على صعيد تمتين الروابط بين لُبنانِيي الإغترب والوطن الأم لبنان. ليومنا هذا، تم تقدير التزام دكتور صفير بمؤترات الطاقة الإغترابية مما يؤكّد مرّة أخرى أن بنك بيروت هو مصرف المغتربين.

Sfeir Awarded at LDE, Lebanon

A new award to be added to Dr. Salim G. Sfeir’s long list of recognitions. This latest award, the Lebanese Diaspora Energy Award – Chapter Lebanon was delivered to Sfeir, Chairman-CEO of Bank of Beirut, by HE Minister of Foreign Affairs Gibran Bassil, within the LDE Conference - Lebanon on May 11, 2018, recognized his efforts and dedication to strengthening the bonds between Lebanese emigrants and their motherland. To date, Sfeir’s commitment to the LDE and the Lebanese diaspora have been recognized on several occasions, proving one more time that Bank of Beirut is the bank of the Diaspora.