IPT New Summer Promotion Has Just Begun!

Because summer is meant to be fun, a very special promotion has just started at IPT stations. In the occasion of the World Cup 2018, IPT is giving away this year a cooler bag in the shape of a football with every 5 Liters of Elf oil change. Benefit now from this offer to live the World Cup everyday. 

Remember that changing oil regularly helps keeping your rides pleasant and smooth, as it prevents unexpected break downs and saves you money on future repairs.

Confused about what type of oil works best for your car?
Download IPT Elf Lubes Chart to select the type of oil that suits your vehicle based on the brand and model. Don't forget to ask for your Elf Oil Change Booklet to keep track of next oil changing dates.
 
Hurry Up. Quantities are limited!

Click here to know more about Elf lubricants.

