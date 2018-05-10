رئيس الجمهورية مفتتحاً مؤتمر الطاقة الاغترابية في seaside arena: العمل على الخطة الاقتصادية سينتهي قريباً وأدعو المغتربين إلى المساهمة في انجاحها

Discours de son Excellence le Président de la république Michel Aoun lors de la conférence sur l’Energie de la Diaspora Libanaise (LDE)

Auguste assemblée,

Chers bien-aimés,

Je ressens de la fierté et de la joie alors je me tiens devant vous aujourd'hui. Je vois que vous avez répondu favorablement à l'appel de la nation puisque vous venez de tous les pays du monde, vous vous rencontrez et vous vous réunissez, vous l’écoutez et elle vous écoute.

Vos racines sont profondément ancrées ici, dans cette terre ; vous quittez, vous émigrez, vous menez une nouvelle vie dans de nouveaux pays, vous réussissez là-bas, vous excellez et vous innovez. Cependant, il reste en vous ce qui vous attache toujours à cet endroit, à votre pays maternel…. c’est la nostalgie, c’est le sentiment de manque, c’est l’appartenance, c’est le rêve, c’est tout ce qui précède, et tout je que je vois briller dans vos yeux aujourd’hui.

Les conférences sur l’énergie de la diaspora libanaise (LDE) font partie des exploits les plus importants. Je tiens à saluer les efforts déployés par les organisateurs et les parties prenantes. L’importance de ces conférences réside premièrement dans le rassemblement et l’établissement des liens entre les membres de la diaspora libanaise. Ainsi, la diaspora n’est plus dispersée dans le monde entier mais il s’agit plutôt du « Liban de la diaspora » qui communique, se réunit et se rencontre. Leur importance émane deuxièmement du lien établi entre la diaspora libanaise et le Liban, que ce soit durant les conférences mobiles tenues successivement dans les pays où la diaspora libanaise réside, et elles sont nombreuses, ou encore durant la conférence annuelle qui se tient au Liban. Le but commun reste toujours de communiquer avec les énergies libanaises à l'étranger, de renforcer les liens entre elles et avec le Liban et de bénéficier de leur expertise dans divers domaines.

Chers Libanais venant du monde entier,

Le Liban est sur le point de commencer une nouvelle phase qui porte beaucoup d’espoirs. En effet, les élections législatives tenues depuis quelques jours ont abouti à la formation d’un nouveau parlement représentant toutes les forces politiques selon leur taille, et ce grâce à la nouvelle loi électorale, basée sur la proportionnalité, et adoptée pour la première fois dans l'histoire du Liban. Cette loi vous a octroyé le droit de vote où que vous soyez. Ainsi, chaque libanais, où qu’il soit, possède un vote efficace et influent sur la vie politique dans son pays natal. Il lui revient d’utiliser cette voix et de ne pas l’étouffer ou la museler, comme ce fut le cas avec la majorité de nos concitoyens lors des dernières élections.

La juste représentation consacrée dans la loi proportionnelle établira la stabilité politique si nécessaire au Liban pour faire face aux défis qui l'attendent à tous les niveaux. La différence d'opinion et de position autour de certaines questions, la divergence des solutions à certains problèmes seront débattues sous la coupole parlementaire qui représente toutes les opinions et les forces politiques, qui assumeront toutes la responsabilité de travailler ensemble pour faire face à ces défis et aussi pour compléter le processus du redressement du pays. Le Liban a besoin aujourd'hui, plus que jamais, d’une plus grande solidarité entre les Libanais, et d’une bienveillance à accorder la priorité de l'intérêt national au-dessus de tout intérêt individuel ou partisan ou confessionnel.

Parmi les premiers défis, ou plutôt les dangers, auxquels nous sommes confrontés est la situation pressante au niveau régional et international. Le Liban souffre des conséquences d’une guerre dans laquelle il n’a pas pris de décisions. Le fardeau qu’il porte dorénavant est beaucoup plus lourd que sa capacité. Le Liban a abordé la crise du déplacement syrien en partant du principe des relations de fraternité et de solidarité humanitaire. Cependant, ce déplacement est devenu un problème urgent qui le menace à tous les niveaux, surtout après que le nombre de résidents a augmenté pendant une brève période d’environ 50% de sa population. Ce fardeau ne peut être porté par les grandes puissances, que dire alors du Liban, petit pays de par sa superficie, ses ressources limitées, qui souffre déjà d’une haute densité de population, de difficultés économiques et d’un taux élevé de chômage, pays connu également pour être un pays d’émigration et non pas d’implantation, situation dont vous êtes les meilleurs témoins.

Ce qui suscite nos inquiétudes et doutes est le fait que la communauté internationale associe le retour des déplacés à une solution politique. Les expériences des peuples déplacés dans le monde et l'attente de solutions politiques ne sont pas des exemples qui nous rassurent.

D’ailleurs, les exemples foisonnent dans les pays avoisinants comme à Chypre, en l’occurrence, divisée par la guerre en deux en 1974, qui a vu une partie importante de sa population fuir au Liban. Cependant, les chypriotes sont rentrés chez eux après l'annonce du cessez-le-feu sans attendre une solution politique, qui ne s’est pas concrétisée jusqu’à nos jours. Quelques villes de la partie nord de l’île sont d’ailleurs toujours vidées de leurs habitants, notamment la ville fantôme de Ghost Town qui s’est transformée d’une ville touristique vibrante en une ville clôturée et déserte, où personne ne peut entrer depuis quarante-quatre ans, parce l’heure de la solution n’a toujours pas sonné.

Un autre exemple, qui pourrait être le plus flagrant et le plus douloureux, sans une lueur de solution, serait l’exemple du peuple palestinien dont la tragédie a commencé depuis soixante-dix ans, en 1948, marquant le début progressif des vagues de déplacement et d’émigration. La Palestine a été vidée de la majorité de ses habitants qui se sont retrouvés dans les pays de la diaspora, et le Liban a reçu le plus grand lot de déplacés. Certaines personnes âgées possèdent toujours la clé de leur maison, qu’elles lèguent à leurs enfants et petits-enfants, en attendant une solution politique et la mise en application de la résolution 194 et le droit de retour. Le Liban attend lui aussi d’autant plus que la crise des réfugiés palestiniens a épuisé ses forces…

Le plus grand risque auquel nous sommes confrontés est la position internationale à propos des déplacés, position exprimée dans le communiqué conjoint des Nations Unies et de l'Union européenne issu de la conférence sur « le soutien à l'avenir de la Syrie et de la région » tenue à Bruxelles qui indiquerait une implantation masquée. Ce qui précède va à l’encontre de notre constitution et porte atteinte à notre souveraineté, et nous ne le permettrons jamais.

Votre rôle est primordial, vous, qui représentez la continuité du Liban dans le monde, en particulier ceux parmi vous qui ont une voix raisonnante dans les pays décisifs. Soyez une force de pression civilisée, travaillant selon les lois et règlements, pour forcer la communauté internationale à revoir ses positions.

Un autre rôle qui vous attend est de convaincre les pays dans lesquels vous êtes présents de soutenir la candidature du Liban aux Nations Unies comme centre permanent de dialogue entre les différentes civilisations, religions et races. Le Liban, de par sa société pluraliste, est l'antithèse de l'unilatéralisme et est le modèle de coexistence au sein du pluralisme et de la diversité. Le Liban a pu préserver son unité malgré la situation explosive autour de lui dans les pays voisins. Il est vrai que le Liban a été affecté par l'ébullition dans la région, puisqu’il a connu la montée du ton dans les positions et les discours, cependant ces derniers ont eu lieu sous l'égide de l’unité nationale, ce qui a protégé sa sécurité et a empêché l'étincelle de l’atteindre.

Chers participants,

Un autre défi que doit relever le Liban est la situation économique. Nous allons concentrer nos efforts dans la prochaine phase sur le chantier économique. Je suis confiant que nous réussirons dans cette tâche, au cas où toutes les forces politiques se réuniraient honnêtement pour faire face à cette crise, étant conscientes de la gravité de la situation économique et sociale qui resserre son étau autour de notre société.

Votre rôle ici est également crucial, puisque vous regorgez de capacités et d’énergies humaines, scientifiques et économiques exceptionnelles.

Le travail sur le plan économique sera bientôt terminé. Ce plan mettra en place un scenario pour aborder les problèmes existants, découvrir les points forts de l'économie et identifier les secteurs productifs dans lesquels les investissements seront effectués.

Le Liban a prouvé sa crédibilité auprès des investisseurs résidents et non-résidents, Libanais et non-Libanais, de par son attachement ferme aux droits et libertés économiques fondamentaux, de par son système bancaire qui respecte les normes et les règles bancaires internationales, qui représentent tous des facteurs servant de garantie pour l'investissement au Liban. De là, je vous invite à contribuer à la renaissance économique, à utiliser vos expériences et capacités pour assurer sa réussite, à investir dans votre pays, dans les secteurs qui vous conviennent… notre terre est fertile, l’agriculture y est prospère et les récoltes abondantes.

Chers bien-aimés,

Vous êtes ceux qui ont planté cette terre, vos racines sont ici et vos branches sont ailleurs. Je suis pleinement confiant que vous n’allez pas permettre que les racines se dessèchent. Qui serait le mieux à même d’apprécier la patrie que celui qui a enduré l’émigration.

Vive le Liban !

Address by the President of the Lebanese Republic His Excellency General Michel Aoun at the Lebanese Diaspora Energy Conference

Beirut

Esteemed audience,

Dearly beloved,

I feel pride and joy as I stand before you today, watching you respond to your nation’s call, coming to it from the four corners of the world, meeting and gathering, listening to it and having it listen to you.

Your roots are still entrenched here, in this land; you go away, emigrate, build yourselves a new life in new countries, you succeed there, you excel, you innovate, but there remains inside of you something that always attracts you to Lebanon, your motherland… it is nostalgia, yearning, belonging, dreaming, it is all these feelings combined, all of which I see sparkling in your eyes today.

The Lebanese Diaspora Energy conferences (LDE) are among the most important achievements which were fulfilled. I hereby laud the efforts of all their officials and activists. Their importance resides first in gathering the Lebanese Diaspora and reaching out to it. Thanks to these conferences, it is no longer a Diaspora scattered in all the countries of the world, but has rather become “the Lebanese Diaspora” which communicates, meets and reunites. Second, these conferences are important because they link the ‘emigrant Lebanon’ to the ‘resident Lebanon’, whether through the ambulant conferences held consecutively in the countries where there is a Lebanese community - and how numerous they are -, or through the annual conference held in Lebanon; and the objective is one: reaching out to the Lebanese potentials abroad, consolidating the ties between them and Lebanon, and benefiting by their expertise in all fields.

My fellow Lebanese coming from all over the world,

Lebanon is at the threshold of a new phase on which high hopes are placed. In fact, the parliamentary elections which were held a few days ago generated a new House of Representatives where all the political forces have been represented according to their sizes, thanks to the new electoral law which was based on proportionality for the first time in the history of Lebanon, and which granted you too the right to vote wherever you are; so all the Lebanese, wherever they are, have their active and influential voice in the course of politics in their country, and it is up to them to use this voice and not smother it and shut it up anymore as it was the case with the largest part of our citizens during the last elections.

True representation which is provided by the proportional law will ensure a political stability that Lebanon needs to face the challenges ahead at all levels; the differences in opinions and positions regarding some issues, and the contradiction in approaches to solve some problems will express themselves in the Parliament where are represented all the political opinions and forces which shall all bear the responsibility of working together to face these challenges, and to pursue as well the march towards lifting up the nation, for Lebanon needs today, more than any time before, further solidarity among its citizens, and making the national interest prevail over any other interest, whether individual, partisan or confessional.

The first challenges – rather dangers – we are confronted with are the pressing regional and international situation. Lebanon is suffering from the fallout of a war in which it has no say, and the subsequent burden it is carrying exceeds by far its endurance, because it tackled the crisis of the Syrian displacement from the principle of brotherhood and humanitarian solidarity, but the displacement turned into a pressing problem threatening it from all angles, especially after the number of people residing in Lebanon increased shortly by 50% of the country’s population; it is a load that even great countries cannot bear, let alone Lebanon, the country with a small area and limited resources, a country which already suffers from a high demographic density, an economic crisis and a high rate of unemployment, and which is renowned for being a country of emigration and not a country of settlement, and you are the best witnesses thereto.

What stimulates the most our concern and suspicion is that the international community is linking the return of the displaced to reaching a political solution, while the experience with the issues of displaced peoples in the world and waiting for the political solutions are not at all reassuring.

Many witnesses are found in the neighboring countries: Cyprus, for instance, which was split by war in two halves in 1974. A large part of its people fled to Lebanon but returned as soon as a ceasefire was declared, and did not wait for the political solution which has not been reached to date. In fact, the cities of the northern part of the island are empty of their inhabitants, especially the Ghost Town which turned from a touristic city full of life to a fenced and completely deserted city inaccessible to anyone for forty-four years, because the time for the solution has not come yet.

Another witness, and maybe the most significant with the greatest suffering, has not returned – and the solution belongs to the unseen world -, I mean the Palestinian people whose tragedy began seventy years ago, in 1948, when the waves of its displacement and refuge started incrementally, till Palestine was emptied of most of its citizens who scattered over the Diaspora countries, of whom Lebanon had the largest share. Some of the elderly still hold the key of their homes, passing it on to their children and grandchildren, pending the political solution, the implementation of Resolution 194 and the right of return, and with them Lebanon is waiting because the Palestinian refugee crisis has also worn it out…

My fellow Lebanese coming from the Diaspora world,

The greatest of the dangers we are confronted with is the international stance about the displaced, expressed in the co-chair declaration issued by the United Nations and the European Union at the Conference on “supporting the future of Syria and the region” held in Brussels, implying a masked settlement that contradicts our Constitution and goes against our sovereignty, and which we will absolutely not allow.

Your role is pivotal, you who represent Lebanon’s outreach to the world, especially that among you are some whose voice is heard in the decision-making countries. So be a civilized lobbying force, acting in line with rules and regulations, to compel the international community to reconsider its positions.

Another role awaits you, namely convincing the countries where you live to support Lebanon’s candidacy in the United Nations to be a permanent center of dialogue between the various civilizations, religions and races; indeed, with its plural society, Lebanon is the antipode of unilateralism, and a model for living unity within pluralism and diversity. It managed to preserve its unity despite a surrounding explosive neighborhood. Although it was affected by the lingering ebullition in the region, which heated up the positions and declarations therein, they all remained under the ceiling of national unity, thus providing protection for Lebanon, and preventing the spillover of any spark to it.

Esteemed audience,

Lebanon faces another challenge, the economic situation, and during the coming period, our interest will focus on the economic project. I am confident that we shall succeed in this mission, especially if all the political forces stand genuinely together to face the crisis because they undoubtedly sense the critical socioeconomic situation besieging our society.

Here too, your role is vital, for you are packed with capabilities and exceptional human, scientific and economic potentials.

Soon, we will finalize the economic plan which will set a conception about tackling existing problems, discovering the areas of strength in the economy and defining the productive sectors where we can invest.

Lebanon has proved its credibility to the resident and non-resident, Lebanese and non-Lebanese investors, in terms of firmly holding on to the fundamental economic rights and freedoms, and its banking system which complies with international banking norms and regulations, all of which constitute a guarantee for investment in Lebanon. I therefore call on you to contribute to the economic recovery, investing your expertise and potentials to ensure its success, investing in your country, in the sectors that suit you… Our soil is fertile and any seed you sow in it must sprout, grow and give abundant produce.

Dearly beloved,

It is you who have planted this land; your roots are here and your branches there. I am confident that you will not allow the roots to be affected by dryness, for those who know best the meaning of a nation are those who have experienced emigration.

Long Live Lebanon!