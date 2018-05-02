التدقيق الداخلي لمجموعة بنك بيروت يحصل على تجديد حيازته لشهادة الآيزو لإدارة الجودة

A + A -

تفوّقت دائرة التدقيق الداخلي لمجموعة بنك بيروت في اجتياز التقييم السنوي الذي يجريه المعهد البريطاني للمعايير (BSI) ونجحت بالتالي في تجديد حصولها على شهادة الأيزو للجودة العالمية (ISO 9001:2015)

النسخة الجديدة من نظام إدارة الجودة أيزو 9001 تساعد المؤسسات بشكل أساسي على تلبية توقعات العملاء وعلى تعزيز أدائها. كما انها تؤمّن إطار عمل واضح للحصول على نظام ادارة قوي ومرن في الوقت نفسه، ما يصب في صالح استدامة المؤسسة.

لطالما كان بنك بيروت الذي يعتمد اعلى المعايير حريصاً على الالتزام بالأنظمة الدولية، ما يتيح أمام المصرف تحسين أدائه بصورة مستدامة. وما حصول بنك بيروت على شهادة الآيزو 9001:2015 لإدارة نظام الجودة الا دليل واضح على مضي المصرف الدائم والمستمر في مسيرة التميز.

Bank of Beirut Group Internal Audit upgrades its ISO Certification to ISO (9001:2015)

Bank of Beirut Group Internal Audit has successfully passed the yearly assessment performed by BSI (British Standards Institution), the leading certification body worldwide; and accordingly, was able to renew and upgrade its ISO Certification to the latest version (9001:2015).

The new version of ISO9001 has been referred to as a “game changer”. It brings a process approach designed to enhance customer satisfaction right into the heart of an organization, complementing business strategy and helping an organization to enhance its performance over time. A major benefit of ISO9001 is that it provides a clear framework for organizations to have a more robust but flexible management system which will help them become more resilient and sustainable.

Committed to the highest ethical standards, Bank of Beirut has always been keen on adopting strict standards and abiding by international systems which provides the required sustainability to oversee strong improvement.

The upgrade of the ISO Certification is a clear evidence that Bank of Beirut is continuously making excellence a habit.