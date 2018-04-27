IPT Fuel Gift Card: the "Smart Gift" For Every Occasion

A + A -

Getting bored from cliché ideas and ordinary gifts? Whatever the occasion is, pick the right gift that people really need during the whole year: IPT Fuel Gift Card!



Pamper your loved ones with IPT Fuel Gift Card that provides them all IPT services in one card like fuel, oil change, and car wash at most of IPT Stations without the need to worry about cash.



Presented in a unique gift box package, IPT Fuel Gift Card comes in four standard denominations of LBP 50,000, LBP 75,000, LBP 100,000 & LBP 200,000. It can be re-used, and customized denominations may be arranged instantly by calling IPT Cards Service Center on 78-822 822. The card is secured with a Pin Code and its user can access an online account to monitor the transactions. Moreover, It allows its user to accumulate points and redeem them for valuable prizes from the IPT Rewards Bundle.



For your orders, fill in the application here, or call us on our hotline number 78- 822 822 and we will deliver it to you free of charge, at your nearest IPT Station.

Click here to know where you can buy your card.