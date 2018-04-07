living cost indicators
carnet
horoscope
markets
polls
jobs
writers
weather
advertise
contact
RELATED LINKS
ARCHIVES
ODIASPORA
OTV
SAWT EL MADA
HOME
NEWS
LEBANON
WORLD
HEALTH
BUSINESS
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
MENA
search archives
FPM
FOUNDER
PRESIDENT
FPM EVENTS
FPM LEBANON
CHARTER & LOGO
FPM WORLDWIDE
COMMITTEES
IN THE MEDIA
PARLIAMENTARY BLOC
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS & VIDEOS
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
search archives
SOCIAL AND MOBILE
U WITNESS
ALL STORIES
ALL ANNOUNCEMENTS
MORE
HOME
NEWS
Lebanon
World
Health
Business
Sports
Technology
Mena
FPM
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
SOCIAL AND MOBILE
U WITNESS
Living Cost Indicators
Horoscope
Markets
Carnet
Polls
Pdf Library
Search Archive
REGISTER
Writers
Jobs
Advertise
Contact
Weather
LOGIN
HI,{{username}}
Manage account
Change password
My stories
My announcements
Logout
LEBANON
WORLD
HEALTH
BUSINESS
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
MENA
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
FOUNDER
PRESIDENT
FPM EVENTS
FPM LEBANON
CHARTER & LOGO
FPM WORLDWIDE
COMMITTEES
IN THE MEDIA
PARLIAMENTARY BLOC
APPLY TO FPM
ALL STORIES
ALL ANNOUNCEMENTS
HEADLINES
{{headlineCount}} new {{headlineCount == 1 ? 'update' : 'updates'}}
+ MORE HEADLINES

“Out of Country” Voting for Lebanese Elections in the United States of America

7
APRIL
2018
  • {{article.caption}}
  • {{article.caption}}
A
+
A
-
Print
Email
Email
A
+
A
-

 On April 29, 2018, Lebanese nationals residing in the United States will be given the opportunity, for the first time in Lebanon’s history, to play a vital role in making sure the newly elected Lebanese Parliament will reflect their aspirations. The U.S. Government, through its Department of State, has agreed to allow the Lebanese Government to host parliamentary election voting on American territory for those Lebanese nationals residing in the United States who have already registered to vote in the upcoming election. While the U.S. Government is not organizing the process, the Lebanese Embassy has been organizing the sites of the voting centers in twenty-three (23) cities, and the voting process is conducted with total respect of US laws and regulations and with the knowledge, coordination and approval of the U.S. State Department.


In all of the established voting centers, voters will be given the opportunity to cast a secret ballot, which is a core value in the United States’ system of self-governance, at a voting booth guaranteeing the privacy and anonymity, as required by Lebanese law. The individual voter’s choice is anonymous, and voters should not be intimidated, blackmailed or led to believe that a vote could be considered a “material support” to any organization. Voting is not “material support”. The ballots will be securely transferred and counted in Lebanon. Free elections will continue to help transform Lebanon, and the opportunity to cast a vote “out of the country” will enfranchise Lebanese nationals in the United States. Voting is a right and an essential part of any democracy, and registered voters should make every effort to vote in this upcoming election.


Embassy of Lebanon to the United States of America

MORE ABOUT
{{article.title}}
ADVERTISE HERE
RELATED ARTICLES
JUST IN
FOR YOU
JOBS
LIVING COST
CARNET
BEIRUT, LEBANON
YOUR HOROSCOPE
TRENDING
TOP VIEWED
TOP SHARED
today this week this month this year
{{article.title}}
HEADLINES
{{headlineCount}} new {{headlineCount == 1 ? 'update' : 'updates'}}
+ MORE HEADLINES
TRENDING
TOP VIEWED
TOP SHARED
today this week this month this year
{{article.title}}
Copyright tayyar.org 2002 2018. All Rights Reserved.
Terms of use Privacy policy Site map
Ⓚ by koein
JOIN
news by email
REGISTER
HI, {{username}}
Manage account
Change password
My stories
My announcements
Logout