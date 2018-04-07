“Out of Country” Voting for Lebanese Elections in the United States of America

A + A -

On April 29, 2018, Lebanese nationals residing in the United States will be given the opportunity, for the first time in Lebanon’s history, to play a vital role in making sure the newly elected Lebanese Parliament will reflect their aspirations. The U.S. Government, through its Department of State, has agreed to allow the Lebanese Government to host parliamentary election voting on American territory for those Lebanese nationals residing in the United States who have already registered to vote in the upcoming election. While the U.S. Government is not organizing the process, the Lebanese Embassy has been organizing the sites of the voting centers in twenty-three (23) cities, and the voting process is conducted with total respect of US laws and regulations and with the knowledge, coordination and approval of the U.S. State Department.



In all of the established voting centers, voters will be given the opportunity to cast a secret ballot, which is a core value in the United States’ system of self-governance, at a voting booth guaranteeing the privacy and anonymity, as required by Lebanese law. The individual voter’s choice is anonymous, and voters should not be intimidated, blackmailed or led to believe that a vote could be considered a “material support” to any organization. Voting is not “material support”. The ballots will be securely transferred and counted in Lebanon. Free elections will continue to help transform Lebanon, and the opportunity to cast a vote “out of the country” will enfranchise Lebanese nationals in the United States. Voting is a right and an essential part of any democracy, and registered voters should make every effort to vote in this upcoming election.



Embassy of Lebanon to the United States of America