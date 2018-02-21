انطلاق مؤتمر عرب نت بيروت بدورته التاسعة بحضور ومشاركة رئيس الوزراء السيد سعد الحريري

A + A -

يسلّط الضوء على الفرص المتاحة في قطاع الإعلام الرقمي وريادة الأعمال والتكنولوجيا المصرفية مع تهيئة البيئة اللازمة للأعمال الرقمية والقطاعات الإبداعية في المشرق العربي مع مشاركة

بيروت، 21 فبراير 2018 – افتتحت نهار الأربعاء 21 فبراير الدورة التاسعة من مؤتمر عرب نت بيروت 2018 والذي يعقد تحت رعاية سعادة رئيس الجمهورية اللبنانية الجنرال ميشال عون وبالتعاون مع مصرف لبنان. وشهد حفل الإفتتاح مشاركة دولة الرئيس الوزراء اللبناني السيد سعد الحريري ممثلاً رئيس الجمهورية ووزير الاتصالات السيد جمال الجراح وحاكم مصرف لبنان د. رياض سلامة.

وحضر الاجتماع أكثر من 1.800 شخص من كبار المسؤولين الحكوميين والدبلوماسيين وصناع القرار في المؤسسات الخاصة والرسمية والمبتكرين والمستثمرين، الحريصين على التواصل وتبادل الأفكار حول الابتكار الرقمي وريادة الأعمال باعتبارها العوامل المحرّكة الرئيسية للتنمية الاقتصادية المستقبلية في لبنان. وأعلن عمر كريستيديس، المؤسس والرئيس التنفيذي لشركة "عرب نت" عن إطلاق المؤتمر بكلمته الافتتاحية وركز على أهمية القطاع الرقمي حيث قال: "تمّ استثمار أكثر من 500 مليون دولار في الشركات الناشئة المبتكرة في منطقة الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا في عام 2017. وسيشارك المستثمرون من جميع أنحاء العالم هذا الحدث لتسليط الضوء على أحدث الاتّجاهات في قطاع التكنولوجيا العالمية".

ركّز رئيس الوزراء في كلمته الافتتاحية، على ثقته بالشباب اللبناني الذي يؤمن بأنّه سيُحدث تغييرًا إيجابيًّا نحن بأمسّ الحاجة إليه وقال : "مع كل التحديات التي نواجهها ومشاكل المنطقة ، يجب علينا أن نكون متحدين على أجندة الشباب في هذا البلد لأنهم منارة لبنان" ، وأضاف : ""أريد أن أقول للشباب بأنّني أعتمد عليهم، وكلّ ما أريده هو المحاولة للوصول إلى استقرار هذا البلد وتحديث القوانين لأنّ التغيير جيّد؛ التغيير هو للشعب".

وفي الوقت نفسه، أكّد السيد جراح في كلمته على هدف الوزارة المتمثل في تحسين الاتصالات في لبنان وتوفير سرعات أعلى وزيادة قدرة الخطوط الأرضية. "لقد عملنا على تحديث الشبكة والمعدات في محاولة لتحويل قطاع الاتصالات السلكية واللاسلكية وتمهيد الطريق نحو إنشاء شبكة كاملة من الألياف الضوئية للمنازل في السنوات المقبلة".

في كلمته الافتتاحية أشار سعادة الحاكم د. رياض سلامة إلى الاهتمام الكبير الذي يوليه القطاع المصرفي في اقتصاد المعرفة وقال: "نحن ندرك أن القطاع المالي يضطلع بدور رائد في تنمية وتطوير وتحديث الاقتصاد اللبناني. غير أن النمو مرتبط إلى حدّ كبير بتحسين القدرة التنافسية للبنان، حيث يلعب اقتصاد المعرفة دورا إيجابيا كبيرا. فالابتكار والقدرة البشرية هما من ثوابت الثورة الصناعية الرابعة أي أنهما عنصران أساسيان يساهمان في تحسين القدرة التنافسية."

وأطلق رئيس الوزراء في ختام حفل الافتتاح، معرض التقنية وجال في القاعة حيث التقى مختلف الشركات المشاركة في المعرض والذين أطلعوه على أحدث التقنيات وعلى مشاريعهم والتحديات التي يواجهونها. كما إلتقى الرئيس الحريري رواد الأعمال والمتأهلين إلى المرحلة النهائية من مسابقات عرب نت للشركات الناشئة والشباب المبدعين، الذين شرحوا لدولته أفكارهم وتطلعاتهم. في نهاية الجولة شكر الرئيس المنظمين والقيمين على المؤتمر وأكد على حرصه العمل لتطوير هذا القطاع نظراً للأهمية والدور الذي يلعبه في دعم وتحريك عجلة الاقتصاد اللبناني.

يُقام مؤتمر "عرب نت بيروت 2018" في فندق هيلتون الحبتور بتاريخ 20 و21 و22 فبراير بالتعاون مع مصرف لبنان وبرعاية العديد من الشركات الرائدة مثل منطقة بيروت الرقمية (BDD) وبنك الائتمان (Creditbank) وشركة الاتصالات Touch وحلول الوسائط الرقمية (DMS) وشركة الاتصالات Alfa.

وقد شهد اليوم الأول من هذا الحدث إطلاق تقرير الاقتصاد الابتكاري في لبنان الذي يبرز نقاط القوة الشاملة والاحتياجات الإنمائية لنظام ريادية الأعمال. كما تضمّنت الجلسة الافتتاحية بعنوان "الاتجاهات العالمية المهمّة للمستثمرين في قطاع التكنولوجيا" مشاركة أيمن جمعة، رئيس مجموعة Numbase وجوناثان نيلسون، العضو المنتدب لشركة Hack VC. كما استضاف المؤتمر النسخة الثانية من يوم الابتكار المصرفي، حيث شارك فيه أكثر من 100 من كبار المسؤولين التنفيذيين المصرفيين من 15 مصرفًا في جميع أنحاء لبنان والتي أطلقها الدكتور سعد العنداري، النائب الثاني لحاكم مصرف لبنان.

كما استضاف المؤتمر يوم العرض الأول لـFlat6Labs بيروت الذي قدّم عشر شركات ناشئة من برنامج دورة التمويل الأولية لـFlat6Labs بيروت حيث تمّ توفير الدعم لمجموعة متنوعة من رواد الأعمال الذين يعالجون حلولاً عبر مجموعة من الصناعات. هذا وسبق المؤتمر يوم الرواد الذي أقيم بتاريخ 20 فبراير، وهو يوم سابق للمؤتمر يضمّ ثلاثة مسارات من ورش العمل التطبيقية حول ريادة الأعمال وتطوير المنتجات والتكنولوجيا.

ويستمرّ مؤتمر عرب نت بيروت ليوم آخر، مع أكثر من 15 جلسة حوارية تتناول أحدث ما في قطاع الإعلام الرقمي والتكنولوجيا الرقمية. ويضم المؤتمر للمرّة الأولى في بيروت، منتدى التحول الرقمي الذي يسلّط الضوء على الرقمنة التي تحدث في مختلف القطاعات. ويُقام في اليوم الثاني مقابلات حصرية مع كريستين أسود، الرئيس التنفيذي لشركتي دانكن دونتس لبنان وسمسم، ومحمد الحوت، رئيس مجلس الإدارة - المدير العام لشركة طيران الشرق الأوسط - طيران لبنان، وكذلك موسى الرفاعي، صاحب مجموعة الرفاعي.

ArabNet Beirut Conference Highlights the Opportunities in Digital Media, Entrepreneurship and Banking Technology, Setting the Ground for Digital Business and Creative Sectors in the Levant and Region

Beirut, 21/02/2018 – The highly-anticipated ArabNet Beirut 2018 conference was launched on February 21st under the High Patronage of His Excellency the President of the Republic of Lebanon, General Michel AOUN and in collaboration with Banque du Liban, along with the participation of H.E. Prime Minister of Lebanon Mr. Saad Hariri as well as H.E. Mr. Jamal Jarrah, Minister of Telecommunications and H.E. Dr. Riad Salameh, Governor of Central Bank of Lebanon.

Over 1,800 senior government officials, diplomats, enterprise decision-makers, innovators and investors were in attendance, keen on connecting and exchanging ideas on digital innovation and entrepreneurship as key drivers for Lebanon’s future economic development. ArabNet Founder and CEO, Omar Christidis launched the ceremony with his opening speech where he remarked that “More than $500M was invested in innovative MENA tech startups in 2017. Investors from around the world will be at the event to highlight the latest trends in the global technology sector.”

In his opening speech, the Prime Minister focused on his trust in the Lebanese youth whom he believes will bring a much needed positive change. “With all the problems affecting us and the region, we really need to be united on the agenda that will provide a better future for the youth!” and added : “I want to tell the youth that I rely on them, and all I want to do is try and stabilize this country and update the laws because change is good; change is for the people.”

Meanwhile, H.E. Mr. Jarrah stressed in his speech on the ministry’s goal of improving connectivity across Lebanon, providing higher speeds and increasing landlines capacity. "We have worked to update the network and equipment in a bid to transform the telecommunications sector and pave the way towards establishing a complete FTTH network in the coming years".

Moreover, in his speech, H.E. Dr. Riad Salameh talked about Circular 331 and the positive effect it had on the Lebanese economy. “The Central Bank of Lebanon is preparing to launch the digital currency, which will lead to an important development in the digital economy and will fall under Lebanese law.” Dr. Salameh added:“We recognize that the financial sector plays a leading role in the development and modernization of the Lebanese economy. However, growth is largely linked to improving Lebanon's competitiveness, whereby the Knowledge Economy plays a significant role. Innovation and human capacity are the pillars of the 4th industrial revolution; they are fundamental elements that contribute to improving competitiveness."

At the end of the opening ceremony, the Prime Minister launched the TechFair and toured in its hall where he met the exhibitors and the finalists from ArabNet competitions. The Startup Battle Beirut finalists are Cherpa, DOX, Feel22, Fig, Find a Nurse, Gliq, Harold, Lexyom, RAY and Wanowi. Three of these startups will be announced as winners at the awards ceremony during the final conference day.

The first day of the event saw the launch of the Lebanese Innovation Economy Report which sheds light on the overall strengths and development needs of the entrepreneurial ecosystem. The opening panel, entitled “Hot Global Trends for Tech Investors” featured Ayman Jomaa, President of Numbase Group and Jonathan Nelson, Managing Director of Hack VC. The conference also hosted the second edition of the Banking Innovation Day, with more than 100 senior banking executives from 15 banks across Lebanon. It was launched by Dr. Saad Andary, Second Vice-Governor of Central Bank of Lebanon.

The conference was preceded by the Founders’ Day on February 20, a pre-conference day featuring three tracks of hands-on workshops on entrepreneurship, product development and technology. Furthermore, the conference hosted the Flat6Labs Beirut 1st Demo Day, which introduced the ten startups from Flat6Labs Beirut’s first seed program cycle that supported a diverse group of entrepreneurs tackling solutions across an array of industries.

ArabNet Beirut continues for another day, with over 15 sessions to go on the latest in digital media and technology. For the first time in Beirut, the conference will hold the Digital Transformation Forum which will highlight the digitization occurring in different sectors. Also, the second forum day will feature exclusive interviews with Christine Assouad, CEO of Dunkin Donuts Lebanon and Semsom; Mohamad A. El-Hout, Chairman - Director General of Middle East Airlines - Air Liban as well as Moussa Rifai, owner of Al Rifai Roastery.

The ArabNet Beirut 2018 conference is being held at the Hilton Habtoor Hotel February 20- 22, in collaboration with Banque du Liban. The event was sponsored by many leading companies such as Beirut Digital District, Creditbank, Touch, Digital Media Solutions and Alfa.

To learn more, go to: https://arabnet.me/conference/beirut/