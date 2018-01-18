بنك بيروت يشهد ارتفاعاً بلغ 67 نقطة ليسجّل A-على سلّم تصنيف الإدارة الحكيمة والنزاهة (GIR)

living cost indicators
18
JANUARY
2018
خطوة واعدة في اطار التزام بنك بيروت بقوانين ومفاهيم حوكمة الشركات
ضمن التزامه بمفاهيم الادارة الحكيمة، سجّل بنك بيروت تقدّماً بلغ 67 نقطة،  في تصنيف الإدارة الحكيمة والنزاهة الذي تصدره شركة Capital Concept. وبذلك يكون قد أحرز نتيجة 80% ليصل تصنيفه الى A-. 
 
تقدّم المصرف إلى المركز الثاني من أصل عشر شركات متداول بها في بورصة بيروت، وذلك من خلال التزامه الدقيق والتام بكشف المعلومات.
وكان بنك بيروت الأفضل في فئتي حقوق المساهمين (90%) والشفافية المالية (86%)، مظهراً تقدّماً ملموساً والتزاماً جديّاً في نشر المعلومات الإدارة الحكيمة لمصلحة الأطراف المعنيّة. كشف المصرف 81% في فئة هيكلية وسياسات إدارة المجلس - مغطّياً المعلومات المتعلّقة بالمجلس – و 67% في تدقيق الحسابات و55% في النزاهة.
 
وقد تمكّن بنك بيروت من تحقيق نتيجة A- الممتازة، بفضل اعتماده الجدّي لحركة حقوق المساهمين، مما يعزّز التزامه بمصلحة مساهميه في ما يفوق متطلّبات مصرف لبنان وهيئة الأسواق الماليّة.     
 
يشهد موضوع حوكمة الشركات اهتماماً شديداً وبدأت المصارف تبدي التزاماً اكبر بذلك نظراً للدور الحيوي الذي تلعبه المصارف في الاقتصاد اللبناني وأهمية الحكومة السليمة لنجاح هذه المؤسسات. وحسب ما افادت مؤسسة التمويل الدولية في مجموعة البنك الدولي، ان حوكمة الشركات هي "مجموعة الهيكليات والمناهج التي يتم من خلالها ادارة الشركات ومراقبتها". ولحوكمة الشركات اهمية بالغة لانها تساعد الشركات والمصارف على العمل بفاعلية أكبر، وتخفيف المخاطر، وتحسين طرق الحصول على رأس المال، والخضوع الى المحاسبة، وحيازة الادوات المناسبة لتلبية حاجات أصحاب المصلحة.
 
وفي هذا الاطار عمل بنك بيروت على الموضوع ووُضعت المبادئ التوجيهية المناسبة تماشياً مع السياسات التي وضعها مصرف لبنان ولجنة الرقابة على المصارف وجمعية المصارف في لبنان.
 
ولطالما كان بنك بيروت ملتزماً بأعلى المعايير الاخلاقية، معزّزاً بذلك مبدأ الشفافية في كافة المسائل المتعلقة بوضع المصرف المالي وبأدائه وملكيته والحوكمة المطبّقة؛ وترتكز حوكمة الشركات في بنك بيروت على واجب مجلس الإدارة الرئيسي المتمثل في التصرّف بحسن نيّة، وبحكمة ووفقاً لمجموعة من القيم والمعايير المختارة لحماية مصالح أصحاب المصلحة.
 
 
 
Bank of Beirut Governance & Integrity Rating (GIR) Jumped 67 Points to an A- grade
A Promising Endeavour for the Bank’s Commitment to Corporate Governance
Committed to a better Corporate Governance, Bank of Beirut jumped 67 points and achieved a score of 80 percent in the Excellent (A-) range of the Governance and Integrity Rating. 
From ten publicly traded companies on the Beirut Stock Exchange (BSE), Bank of Beirut S.A.L positioned itself in the 2nd place in 2017 by adopting a strict and rigorous commitment to best disclosure.
 
Bank of Beirut S.A.L scored the highest in the categories, Shareholder Rights (90 percent) and Financial Transparency (86 percent), showing serious commitment and improvement in the dissemination of accurate CG-related information for the relevance of its stakeholders. The bank disclosed 81 percent in BMSP (Board Management Structure & Policies), covering board-related information, 67 percent in Audit, and 55 percent in Integrity.
 
Undertaking a serious adoption of shareholder rights movement allowed Bank of Beirut to achieve an A- score in the excellent range, hence demonstrating its assurance to its shareholders beyond the Central Bank and the Capital Market Authority CMA requirements.
 
Given the vital role of banks in the Lebanese economy and the importance of good governance for the successful operation of these institutions, discussion of corporate governance has been on the rise in Lebanon and banks are getting more involved. As per the World Bank Group’s International Finance Corporation, Corporate Governance “is the structures and processes by which companies are directed and controlled”. Good Corporate Governance is of major importance because it helps companies and banks to operate more efficiently, mitigate risk, improve access to capital, be more accountable, and have the tools to respond to stakeholders’ concerns. 
 
Bank of Beirut has been active on the issue and developed its own guidelines in adherence with the policies set forth by Banque du Liban, the Banking Control Commission and the Association of Banks in Lebanon.
 
Always committed to the highest ethical standards, fostering transparency and disclosure in all material matters related to the Bank’s financial situation, performance, ownership and governance, Bank of Beirut’s Corporate Governance is driven by the Board of Directors’ principal duty to act in good faith, with prudence, and in accordance with a set of values and standards selected to safeguard stakeholders’ interests.
 
 
TRENDING
TOP VIEWED
TOP SHARED
today this week this month this year
{{article.title}}
