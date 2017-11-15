A + A -

The #ReleaseHaririNow campaign to free the Prime Minister of Lebanon from Saudi Arabia where we think he is being held against his will. It is now or never, this effort unites all the Lebanese in defense of their Prime Minister, this Campaign will bring us together like no other can. If you click on the link below, it will take you to a web site where you can enter your zip code to know who represents your district in Congress and their email, then, write them an email, sample email below.

https://www.house.gov/representatives/find/

Dear Representative (last name):

There are overwhelming evidence that the Prime Minister of Lebanon is being held against his will in Saudi Arabia; This is against all diplomatic norms and a direct assault on the sovereignty of a US Ally; The State department has issued a statement of support for Prime Minister Hariri but I am reaching out to urge you to do more. This is of paramount interest to me as an American Citizen who respects the rule of law in international relations and as a Lebanese because this issue directly impacts my family in Lebanon.

I am primarily concerned about recent events in KSA and I fear for the life of our Prime Minister. A few prominent Royal Family Princes are already dead, many are imprisoned and our Prime Minister can potentially be a target as well.

Although Secretary Tillerson has already issued a statement of support, I urge you to get involved as well and let the Saudis know where you stand on this issue. I will look forward to your reply expressing your opinions, and your current stance on the issue.

Thank you for your consideration of my viewpoint on this matter. I believe it is an important issue, and would like to see the Prime Minister released immediately.