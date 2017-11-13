A Nation of Loyalists: United We Stand

A + A -

A country long divided by sectarian and political conflicts, Lebanon has found a powerful unity since Prime Minister Saad Hariri was allegedly forced to resign. Amidst mysterious and purported claims of the prime minister being placed under house arrest in Saudi Arabia, Lebanese citizens have reached a way of uniting and standing together, while demanding an explanation and his safe return to Lebanon. An action that countries Like Saudi Arabia did not expect or anticipate. A stance that has shocked skeptics but not the true believers in the current Lebanese administration.

For one to say that President General Michel Aoun is wise and perceptive is an understatement. Since the troubling news of PM Hariri’s “resignation” came out, he has managed to keep the country united and peaceful, despite many publicized attempts to create chaos, division, and political unrest. As eloquently stated by the nominated Ambassador of Lebanon to the United States of America His Excellency Gabriel Issa, “between peace or national dignity, he [President Aoun] chose what's in our control to keep permanently... and maintained both!” Another testament to the wisdom and shrewdness of an experienced and powerful politician. It is this consistency in delivering his promises, maintaining peace and unity, and placing national dignity as his most pressing priority, that set the bar high for other politicians and leaders to follow. His embodiment of absolute loyalty and allegiance to who he considers his “son” and not just another member of the administration is an outstanding example of his distinguished principles and patriotism. If the world is watching Lebanon (and it is), it is recognizing in President Aoun a respectable hero, a true leader, and a powerful peacemaker. As he deftly appeases his country through this unexpected crisis, he remains determined to bring PM Hariri home. “We are in this together,” he boldly stated, “we went in together and we will leave together”.

As a result, a rare unity is embraced by Lebanese in Lebanon and around the world. We are inspired by the president to remain strong and united, regardless of differences in sects and political affiliations, to stay in solidarity with each other and ask for the safe return of our prime minister. As we and the world await a diplomatic resolution, we cannot but express our disapproval of the hijacking of our political system, our national dignity, and sovereignty. This is not about politics. This is not about formulating theories and creating axes of conflicts. This is purely about national solidarity, where nothing matters but the unity of a people ̶ not just to chant mottos and organize demonstrations ̶ but to show the world that loyalty is at the core of our beliefs.

As we strongly believe in President Aoun’s ability to neutralize the ugly rumors of an impending war and his capacity to resolve this crisis, we patiently await the unraveling of the truth. We are not standing idle and passive. Rather, we are standing united, in peace, not letting up, and demanding the safe return of our prime minister.

Yes, we are the nation of President Michel Aoun. We are a nation of loyal compatriots; we do not leave our “princes” behind.

Marlene Sabeh

LACD Media Coordinator