living cost indicators
carnet
horoscope
markets
polls
jobs
writers
weather
advertise
contact
RELATED LINKS
APPLY TO FPM
ARCHIVES
ODIASPORA
OTV
SAWT EL MADA
HOME
NEWS
LEBANON
WORLD
HEALTH
BUSINESS
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
MENA
search archives
FPM
FOUNDER
PRESIDENT
FPM EVENTS
FPM LEBANON
CHARTER & LOGO
FPM WORLDWIDE
COMMITTEES
IN THE MEDIA
PARLIAMENTARY BLOC
APPLY TO FPM
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS & VIDEOS
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
search archives
SOCIAL AND MOBILE
U WITNESS
ALL STORIES
ALL ANNOUNCEMENTS
MORE
HOME
NEWS
Lebanon
World
Health
Business
Sports
Technology
Mena
FPM
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
SOCIAL AND MOBILE
U WITNESS
Living Cost Indicators
Horoscope
Markets
Carnet
Polls
Pdf Library
Search Archive
REGISTER
Writers
Jobs
Advertise
Contact
Weather
LOGIN
HI,{{username}}
Manage account
Change password
My stories
My announcements
Logout
LEBANON
WORLD
HEALTH
BUSINESS
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
MENA
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
FOUNDER
PRESIDENT
FPM EVENTS
FPM LEBANON
CHARTER & LOGO
FPM WORLDWIDE
COMMITTEES
IN THE MEDIA
PARLIAMENTARY BLOC
APPLY TO FPM
ALL STORIES
ALL ANNOUNCEMENTS
HEADLINES
{{headlineCount}} new {{headlineCount == 1 ? 'update' : 'updates'}}
+ MORE HEADLINES

الاتحاد الأوروبي يستضيف حلقة نقاش حول مشاركة الشباب في السياسة

22
OCTOBER
2017
View Gallery
  • {{article.caption}}
  • {{article.caption}}
A
+
A
-
Print
Email
Email
A
+
A
-


"#EU4YOUth – ماذا تعني السياسة لكم؟"
الاتحاد الأوروبي يستضيف حلقة نقاش حول مشاركة الشباب في السياسة

نظم الاتحاد الأوروبي في لبنان بالشراكة مع المجلس الثقافي البريطاني وACTED حلقة نقاش تتناول مشاركة الشباب في السياسة بعنوان "#EU4YOUth – ماذا تعني السياسة لكم؟".
وهذه الحلقة واحدة من سلسلة من الحلقات التي ينظمها الاتحاد الأوروبي للشباب اللبناني لعرض تطلعاته وهمومه وأحلامه.
وأقيمت حلقة النقاش في antwork في الحمرا، وقد جمعت شابات وشبان من مختلف أنحاء لبنان لمناقشة قضايا تتعلق بالمشاركة السياسية، والانتخابات المقبلة، ومشاركة النساء في السياسة.
وأدارت الحلقة مسؤولة الشؤون الدولية في مكتب رئيس مجلس الوزراء كارما إكمكجي وضمّت المدوّن ونائب رئيس MARCH جينو رعيدي، والناشطة السياسية وفي مجال حقوق الإنسان رنا خوري، والمحامي والناشط في مجال حقوق الإنسان مروان معلوف، والمستشارة في شركة Beyond Reform and Development كريستيل تابت.
ورحّبت رئيسة بعثة الاتحاد الأوروبي في لبنان السفيرة كريستينا لاسن وقالت: 'ثمة وسائل شتى للانخراط في العمل السياسي ونريد أن نراكم تحدثون التغييرظن ونحن نتطلع قدماً إلى الاستماع إلى آرائكم حول انخراط الشباب في السياسة".
ثم عرض المتحدثون تجاربهم وخبراتهم في العمل السياسي، وأشادوا بعمل المنظمات الشبابية في إشراك الشباب والشابات في البلديات والجامعات. وقد تطابقت آراؤهم في ما خص دور المرأة في العمل السياسي مشددين على أن لا يزال أمامنا الكثير في هذا المجال.
وقد أعرب الحضور عن قلقهم إزاء غياب بديل جدي في الانخابات النيابية المقبلة وسألوا المتحدثين عن أنجع الطرق للمشاركة في الانتخابات وتنظيم الحملات، كما وشددوا على الدور المهم الذي يمكن أن تؤديه وسائل الإعلام في تمكين الشباب.

وتم خلال حلقة النقاش عرض تقرير مصور تضمن مقابلات أُجريت في الشارع مع شابات وشبان سئلوا عن معنى السياسة وما إذا كانوا يعتقدون بأن الشباب قادر على إحداث التغيير في لبنان، وقد جاءت الإجابات متنوعة على هذا السؤال. وأعربت الغالبية عن خيبة أملها من الأوضاع السياسية الحالية وإنما عبّرت عن أملها في مستقبل أفضل.
ويلتزم الاتحاد الأوروبي بتمكين الشابات والشبان لتجاوز تحديات اليوم والتحول إلى قادة وصانعي قرار في المستقبل.


PRESS RELEASE


"#EU4YOUth - What does politics mean to you?"
The EU hosts a panel on youth engagement in politics


The European Union in Lebanon, in partnership with the British Council and ACTED, organised today a panel discussion on youth engagement in politics: #EU4YOUth – What does politics mean to you?

The panel is part of a series of events organised by the EU for young Lebanese to share their hopes, concerns and dreams.

Held at Antwork in Hamra, the event brought together young women and men from all over the country, for a discussion on political engagement, the upcoming elections, and women's participation in politics.

The panel was moderated by Karma Ekmekji, Head of International Relations at the office of Prime Minister, and included Gino Raidy, blogger and vice-president at MARCH; Rana Khoury, political and civil rights activist; Marwan Maalouf, human rights lawyer and activist; and Krystel Tabet, consultant at Beyond Reform and Development.

Welcoming the audience, EU Ambassador Christina Lassen, said: "There are so many ways to engage in politics and we want to see you make a change. We are looking forward to hearing your views on youth in politics."

The panellists shared their experiences and personal exposure to politics. They praised the work of youth organisations in engaging young men and women in municipalities and universities. They shared the same view on the role of women in politics stressing that there more work to be done in this field.

The audience shared their concern that there is no serious alternative in the upcoming elections and asked the panellists about the most efficient way to participate and campaign. They also stressed on the important role media can play in empowering youth.

In a voxpop shown at the event, street interviews with young people asked about the meaning of politics and whether they believed youth can make a change in Lebanon the answers were somewhat mixed. Most of them expressed feelings of disappointment in the current political situation but also shared sentiments of hope for the future.

The EU is committed to empowering young men and women, allowing them to overcome today's challenges and become tomorrow's leaders and decision makers.

MORE ABOUT
{{article.title}}
ADVERTISE HERE
RELATED ARTICLES
JUST IN
FOR YOU
JOBS
LIVING COST
CARNET
BEIRUT, LEBANON
YOUR HOROSCOPE
TRENDING
TOP VIEWED
TOP SHARED
today this week this month this year
{{article.title}}
HEADLINES
{{headlineCount}} new {{headlineCount == 1 ? 'update' : 'updates'}}
+ MORE HEADLINES
TRENDING
TOP VIEWED
TOP SHARED
today this week this month this year
{{article.title}}
Copyright tayyar.org 2002 2017. All Rights Reserved.
Terms of use Privacy policy Site map
Ⓚ by koein
JOIN
news by email
REGISTER
HI, {{username}}
Manage account
Change password
My stories
My announcements
Logout