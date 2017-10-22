A + A -



"#EU4YOUth – ماذا تعني السياسة لكم؟"

الاتحاد الأوروبي يستضيف حلقة نقاش حول مشاركة الشباب في السياسة



نظم الاتحاد الأوروبي في لبنان بالشراكة مع المجلس الثقافي البريطاني وACTED حلقة نقاش تتناول مشاركة الشباب في السياسة بعنوان "#EU4YOUth – ماذا تعني السياسة لكم؟".

وهذه الحلقة واحدة من سلسلة من الحلقات التي ينظمها الاتحاد الأوروبي للشباب اللبناني لعرض تطلعاته وهمومه وأحلامه.

وأقيمت حلقة النقاش في antwork في الحمرا، وقد جمعت شابات وشبان من مختلف أنحاء لبنان لمناقشة قضايا تتعلق بالمشاركة السياسية، والانتخابات المقبلة، ومشاركة النساء في السياسة.

وأدارت الحلقة مسؤولة الشؤون الدولية في مكتب رئيس مجلس الوزراء كارما إكمكجي وضمّت المدوّن ونائب رئيس MARCH جينو رعيدي، والناشطة السياسية وفي مجال حقوق الإنسان رنا خوري، والمحامي والناشط في مجال حقوق الإنسان مروان معلوف، والمستشارة في شركة Beyond Reform and Development كريستيل تابت.

ورحّبت رئيسة بعثة الاتحاد الأوروبي في لبنان السفيرة كريستينا لاسن وقالت: 'ثمة وسائل شتى للانخراط في العمل السياسي ونريد أن نراكم تحدثون التغييرظن ونحن نتطلع قدماً إلى الاستماع إلى آرائكم حول انخراط الشباب في السياسة".

ثم عرض المتحدثون تجاربهم وخبراتهم في العمل السياسي، وأشادوا بعمل المنظمات الشبابية في إشراك الشباب والشابات في البلديات والجامعات. وقد تطابقت آراؤهم في ما خص دور المرأة في العمل السياسي مشددين على أن لا يزال أمامنا الكثير في هذا المجال.

وقد أعرب الحضور عن قلقهم إزاء غياب بديل جدي في الانخابات النيابية المقبلة وسألوا المتحدثين عن أنجع الطرق للمشاركة في الانتخابات وتنظيم الحملات، كما وشددوا على الدور المهم الذي يمكن أن تؤديه وسائل الإعلام في تمكين الشباب.



وتم خلال حلقة النقاش عرض تقرير مصور تضمن مقابلات أُجريت في الشارع مع شابات وشبان سئلوا عن معنى السياسة وما إذا كانوا يعتقدون بأن الشباب قادر على إحداث التغيير في لبنان، وقد جاءت الإجابات متنوعة على هذا السؤال. وأعربت الغالبية عن خيبة أملها من الأوضاع السياسية الحالية وإنما عبّرت عن أملها في مستقبل أفضل.

ويلتزم الاتحاد الأوروبي بتمكين الشابات والشبان لتجاوز تحديات اليوم والتحول إلى قادة وصانعي قرار في المستقبل.



PRESS RELEASE





"#EU4YOUth - What does politics mean to you?"

The EU hosts a panel on youth engagement in politics





The European Union in Lebanon, in partnership with the British Council and ACTED, organised today a panel discussion on youth engagement in politics: #EU4YOUth – What does politics mean to you?



The panel is part of a series of events organised by the EU for young Lebanese to share their hopes, concerns and dreams.



Held at Antwork in Hamra, the event brought together young women and men from all over the country, for a discussion on political engagement, the upcoming elections, and women's participation in politics.



The panel was moderated by Karma Ekmekji, Head of International Relations at the office of Prime Minister, and included Gino Raidy, blogger and vice-president at MARCH; Rana Khoury, political and civil rights activist; Marwan Maalouf, human rights lawyer and activist; and Krystel Tabet, consultant at Beyond Reform and Development.



Welcoming the audience, EU Ambassador Christina Lassen, said: "There are so many ways to engage in politics and we want to see you make a change. We are looking forward to hearing your views on youth in politics."



The panellists shared their experiences and personal exposure to politics. They praised the work of youth organisations in engaging young men and women in municipalities and universities. They shared the same view on the role of women in politics stressing that there more work to be done in this field.



The audience shared their concern that there is no serious alternative in the upcoming elections and asked the panellists about the most efficient way to participate and campaign. They also stressed on the important role media can play in empowering youth.



In a voxpop shown at the event, street interviews with young people asked about the meaning of politics and whether they believed youth can make a change in Lebanon the answers were somewhat mixed. Most of them expressed feelings of disappointment in the current political situation but also shared sentiments of hope for the future.



The EU is committed to empowering young men and women, allowing them to overcome today's challenges and become tomorrow's leaders and decision makers.