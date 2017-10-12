H.R. 3329: An Imminent Threat against Lebanese and Lebanese-American Citizens!

A + A -

The only people severely affected by H.R. 3229 are the everyday hardworking Lebanese and Lebanese-American citizens. Citizens like the soldiers of the Lebanese Armed Forces who are sacrificing their lives to fight terrorism, who rely on the Lebanese banking system for salaries, and who are strongly supported and trained by the U.S. Military.



Additionally, many American-Lebanese communities are apprehensive of this law and perceive it as anti-Christian and therefore, damaging for Lebanon that has the only Christian President in the East and the only place where Muslims coexist peacefully with Christians. This coexistence is built on President Aoun’s strategy to discern between the interest of the WHOLE country and the unfavorable effect of Hezbollah’s presence. President Aoun has mastered the power to establish peace, regardless of present imperfections, because he has promised the Lebanese people a chance to re-build their country while enjoying an adequate level of national security. He was able to succeed in creating a national UNITY among all Lebanese that was never attained before, because a strong and powerful leader like President Aoun is also an experienced leader. The atrocious consequences of the Lebanese war had inspired him to adopt a pathway to peace and national accord, instead of a culture of war and violence. Subsequently, while U.S. Politicians retain the right to disagree with President Aoun and disprove his leadership style, they have no right to make false claims and debase him for the sake of passing a bill.



Furthermore, ever since President Aoun was elected, he has diligently worked toward promoting peace in Lebanon and the region, fighting terrorism, as well as maximizing the role of the Lebanese Army, which recently fought ISIS, defeated it, and recovered all Lebanese territories previously invaded and occupied by the terrorist group. Although Lebanon has the smallest and least equipped army, with practically no Air Force, no air defense, and leftover surplus tanks from the 60s and 70s, it bravely fought ISIS with the most basic of weapons and, of all the countries with territories overtaken by ISIS and similar Al-Qaeda splinters, it is the only army so far to fully cleanse its soil from the filth of these terrorists and plague to humanity.



The sanctions Congressman Royce is fighting to impose, along with his unsubstantiated accusations against President Aoun can become tools to hurt everyday citizens and the Lebanese Armed Forces who are working hard to overcome the ramifications of an atrocious war and fight terrorism, respectively. It will simply be disconcerting to see them become victims of an unjust and damaging law.