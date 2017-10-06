قطاع الشباب في التيار: صوتك بيعمل فرق! صوتوا بكثافة لمرشحي التيار في ال LAU Jbeil و ال LAU Beirut

A+
يدعو قطاع الشباب في التيار الوطني الحر للتصويت بكثافة لوائحه في الإنتخابية الطالبية في الجامعة اللبنانية الأميركية في فرعيها بيروت وجبيل.
وتتألف اللوائح من:
LAU Jbeil
Engineering: Lea Abdel Ahad
Business: Raja chaiban
Arts and sciences: Sylvie Seraydarian
Architecture: Odra Nassif
Pharmacy: Rita Hilal
LAU BEIRUT
Arts and sciences below: Antoine Iskandar, Ahmad Kassar
Arts and sciences above: Jana Mhanna, Bashar Zeaiter
Business below: Zeina hamade
Business above: Ali Shall, Wael Bou Ammar
Architecture: Lara Hmayed, Rami Abi Saab
For more info, please contact
78861116 وديع عون
71128148 انطوان اسكندر 71873678 LAU BEIRUT
وجميل عقيقي 70132929 LAU JBEIL