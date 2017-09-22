A + A -

"Meet the Japanese Culture"event is a free open day( from 10.30 am to 4pm) to LEBAM s students from Beit Mery, Baskinta, Baakline and Tripoli and LEBAM s friends as well as the general public in order to introduce them to this new culture.

This event is organized in collaboration with the Japanese Embassy in Lebanon and Broumana High school.

On the menu, an exceptional exhibition of Japanese products,including Sushi tasting. The day will begin with a concert of Japanese Music at 10.30am followed by 2 workshops of IKEBANA (Flower Arrangements) and KURUMIE (Washi Paper).