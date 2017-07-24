living cost indicators
المجلس اللبناني الأميركي للديمقراطيّة يتمنّى التوفيق للجيش اللبناني في عمليات جرود عرسال

24
JULY
2017
ينّوه المجلس اللبناني الأميركي للديمقراطيّة بالعمليات البطولية التي ينفذها الجيش اللبناني لمنع الإرهابيين المتمركزين على الحدود اللبنانية/السورية من الدخول الى المناطق الآمنة
ويتمنّى للجنود اللبنانيين السلامة، والنجاح في مهامهم النبيلة
 
The LACD Supports the Mission of the Lebanese Army
 
 
The Lebanese American Council for Democracy commends the Lebanese Army for its heroic battles against the terrorist group Al-Nusra Front, currently underway in the mountainous region of Arsal. The honorable and courageous actions of the Lebanese soldiers are preventing terrorists from infiltrating into Arsal (at the Syrian-Lebanese border). 
 
We pray for the soldiers’ safety, wish them success, and support their valiant mission.
