living cost indicators
carnet
horoscope
markets
polls
jobs
writers
weather
advertise
contact
RELATED LINKS
APPLY TO FPM
ARCHIVES
ODIASPORA
OTV
SAWT EL MADA
HOME
NEWS
LEBANON
WORLD
HEALTH
BUSINESS
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
MENA
search archives
FPM
FOUNDER
PRESIDENT
FPM EVENTS
FPM LEBANON
CHARTER & LOGO
FPM WORLDWIDE
COMMITTEES
IN THE MEDIA
PARLIAMENTARY BLOC
APPLY TO FPM
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS & VIDEOS
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
search archives
SOCIAL AND MOBILE
U WITNESS
ALL STORIES
ALL ANNOUNCEMENTS
MORE
HOME
NEWS
Lebanon
World
Health
Business
Sports
Technology
Mena
FPM
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
SOCIAL AND MOBILE
U WITNESS
Living Cost Indicators
Horoscope
Markets
Carnet
Polls
Pdf Library
Search Archive
REGISTER
Writers
Jobs
Advertise
Contact
Weather
LOGIN
HI,{{username}}
Manage account
Change password
My stories
My announcements
Logout
LEBANON
WORLD
HEALTH
BUSINESS
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
MENA
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
FOUNDER
PRESIDENT
FPM EVENTS
FPM LEBANON
CHARTER & LOGO
FPM WORLDWIDE
COMMITTEES
IN THE MEDIA
PARLIAMENTARY BLOC
APPLY TO FPM
ALL STORIES
ALL ANNOUNCEMENTS
HEADLINES
{{headlineCount}} new {{headlineCount == 1 ? 'update' : 'updates'}}
+ MORE HEADLINES

And it blew in OTV studios!

13
JULY
2017
  • {{article.caption}}
  • {{article.caption}}
A
+
A
-
Print
Email
Email
A
+
A
-

A studio debate on Lebanese television ended in violence less than a minute after it began following an argument between two guests on the show.

 

OTV uploaded a clip to its YouTube channel of the fight on Monday between Bilal Daqmaq, a prominent Lebanese cleric and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad critic, and former Syrian MP Ahmad Shlash, who supports the government in the Syrian civil war.

 

It was quickly viewed and shared thousands of times on various social media accounts, and later translated into English by the Middle East Media Research Institute.

 

The two came to blows within seconds after the host said he was sorry to hear that Mr Shlash’s cousin had been murdered the day before by Isis, who had accused the dead man of collaborating with the regime.

 

He asked whether Mr Daqmaq would also like to offer his condolences - to be told by the Muslim scholar, who sat with his arms folded, that he would “extend my condolences to the Syrian people for anyone killed.”

 

Mr Shlash immediately took offence to the equivocal answer, asking, “Brother, he asked you a straight question: Are you extending me condolences or not?” to which his fellow guest replied, “It’s none of your business.”

 

The former MP asked, raising his voice, how it could “possibly be none of my business?!” and the two proceeded to swear and shout at each other to shut up before Mr Shlash got up from his seat.

 

Almost instantaneously two began landing blows on each other, throwing a glass of water, knocking over a chair and damaging screens before staff on set could intervene to separate them.

 

A few moments later, the moderator also had a glass of water thrown over him for his trouble in trying to break up the fight.

The Independent
MORE ABOUT
{{article.title}}
ADVERTISE HERE
RELATED ARTICLES
JUST IN
FOR YOU
JOBS
LIVING COST
CARNET
BEIRUT, LEBANON
YOUR HOROSCOPE
TRENDING
TOP VIEWED
TOP SHARED
today this week this month this year
{{article.title}}
HEADLINES
{{headlineCount}} new {{headlineCount == 1 ? 'update' : 'updates'}}
+ MORE HEADLINES
TRENDING
TOP VIEWED
TOP SHARED
today this week this month this year
{{article.title}}
Copyright tayyar.org 2002 2017. All Rights Reserved.
Terms of use Privacy policy Site map
Ⓚ by koein
JOIN
news by email
REGISTER
HI, {{username}}
Manage account
Change password
My stories
My announcements
Logout