IPT Annual Corporate Conference & Gathering 2017

Under the theme "IPT, Full of Trust", IPT Group held its "Annual Corporate Conference & Gathering" for the owners and managers of its stations from all over Lebanon on Tuesday July 11, 2017 at Hilton Habtoor in Sin El Fil in the presence of Mr. Michel Issa (Chairman), Dr. Toni Issa (CEO), IPT Board Members and Executive Managers.

The gathering started with the Lebanese National Anthem followed by a documentary about a new and exclusive product to be launched soon by IPT Group. The documentary also projected the company's proactive approach towards high quality products and services, customer satisfaction and social responsibility. IPT’s opening speech was then addressed by Board Member Mr. Zakhia Issa welcoming new stations that joined IPT during 2016-2017. Trophies and prizes to the winners of IPT’s annual motivational contest “Leadership & Excellence Competition” were then distributed. The event was concluded by a lunch that gathered all the invitees.