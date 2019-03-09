living cost indicators
carnet
horoscope
markets
polls
jobs
writers
weather
advertise
contact
RELATED LINKS
ARCHIVES
ODIASPORA
OTV
SAWT EL MADA
HOME
NEWS
LEBANON
WORLD
HEALTH
BUSINESS
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
MENA
search archives
FPM
FOUNDER
PRESIDENT
FPM EVENTS
FPM LEBANON
CHARTER & LOGO
FPM WORLDWIDE
COMMITTEES
IN THE MEDIA
PARLIAMENTARY BLOC
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS & VIDEOS
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
search archives
SOCIAL AND MOBILE
U WITNESS
ALL STORIES
ALL ANNOUNCEMENTS
MORE
HOME
NEWS
Lebanon
World
Health
Business
Sports
Technology
Mena
FPM
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
SOCIAL AND MOBILE
U WITNESS
Living Cost Indicators
Horoscope
Markets
Carnet
Polls
Pdf Library
Search Archive
REGISTER
Writers
Jobs
Advertise
Contact
Weather
LOGIN
HI,{{username}}
Manage account
Change password
My stories
My announcements
Logout
LEBANON
WORLD
HEALTH
BUSINESS
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
MENA
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
FOUNDER
PRESIDENT
FPM EVENTS
FPM LEBANON
CHARTER & LOGO
FPM WORLDWIDE
COMMITTEES
IN THE MEDIA
PARLIAMENTARY BLOC
APPLY TO FPM
ALL STORIES
ALL ANNOUNCEMENTS
HEADLINES
{{headlineCount}} new {{headlineCount == 1 ? 'update' : 'updates'}}
+ MORE HEADLINES

This man is the world’s first cyborg

9
MARCH
2019
View Gallery
  • {{article.caption}}
  • {{article.caption}}
A
+
A
-
Print
Email
Email
A
+
A
-

Meet Les Baugh, a man of the hard luck. We all make mistakes, but some of them can lead to tragic consequences. 40 years ago, when less was just 17 years old, he was fooling around with his stepbrother. The last one challenged him to a race that ended with a big tragedy. Baugh found himself in a set of power lines. Electric shock was that powerful – the doctors didn’t give him a chance to live to his 21st birthday. Moreover – both hands were amputated and the surgeons thought his legs won’t recover and he will be unable to walk. “I didn’t stand a chance,” he says. “Everything I had going was gone.”

But with strong will to life, Les soon made his first steps. Now he had to learn living without hands. Regular manipulations became a torture. He needed help all the time with his regular daily routine and somebody had to be there with him all day long.

And now, 40 years after he received another chance to start living a normal life again. Thanks to Johns Hopkins University’s Applied Physics Laboratory he was given two robotic arms that are controlled with his thoughts only.

The prothesis was worked out considering all his needs and requirements. First it was hard for Baugh to learn how to use the robotic limbs, but now he can operate them pretty fast. And the accuracy is impressive – grabbing a ping pong ball is not a big deal for him.

To reach these shocking though impressive results, Les had to go under a serious surgery, which is called ‘targeted muscle innervation.’ Dr. Albert Chi, a trauma surgeon at Johns Hopkins Hospital, says that surgery of this kind is a complete innovation. It is called to reassign nerves that once controlled the arm and the hand. They are lately connected to the prothetic arms and guarantee total control over the construction.

source: zestradar

 

MORE ABOUT
{{article.title}}
ADVERTISE HERE
RELATED ARTICLES
JUST IN
FOR YOU
JOBS
LIVING COST
CARNET
BEIRUT, LEBANON
YOUR HOROSCOPE
TRENDING
TOP VIEWED
TOP SHARED
today this week this month this year
{{article.title}}
HEADLINES
{{headlineCount}} new {{headlineCount == 1 ? 'update' : 'updates'}}
+ MORE HEADLINES
TRENDING
TOP VIEWED
TOP SHARED
today this week this month this year
{{article.title}}
Copyright tayyar.org 2002 2019. All Rights Reserved.
Terms of use Privacy policy Site map
Ⓚ by koein
JOIN
news by email
REGISTER
HI, {{username}}
Manage account
Change password
My stories
My announcements
Logout