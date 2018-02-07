الزهري Syphilis: طرق الانتقال والأعراض (د. حنينا أبي نادر)

A + A -

الزهري هو مرض تناسليّ تُسبّبه الجرثومة الملتوية اللّولبيّة الشّاحبة Treponema pallidum وهو ينتقل عن طريق الاتّصال الجنسي مع آفاتٍ مُعدية، ومن خلال نقل الناتج الدموي، ومن الأمّ إلى الجنين في الرّحم، وأحيانًا من خلال تكسّرات في الجلد تتلامس مع الآفات المُعدية. والرّجالُ يُصابونَ بالمرضِ أكثر من النساء.

كما أنّ المريضَ الذي يأخذ الأدوية عن طريق الحقن هو أكثر عرضةً للإصابة به. ويجب أن يُجري جميع المصابون فحصًا للكشف عن فيروس نقص المناعة البشرية وأن يُبلغوا شركاءهم عن الحالة وأن يُعالجوا بالتالي. وعادةً ما تختلف الفترة الممتدّة بين الإصابة بالمرض وظهور أعراضه، من 10 إلى 90 يومًا. وتبدأ الآفات على شكل بثورٍ حمراء متفرّقة ونافرة وقاسية يبلغ طول قطرها بضعة سنتيمترات. وتتآكل القُرحة لتُحدِثَ حفرةً تقرّحيّةً داخل البثرة، مع حواف مرتفعة قليلاً حول القُرحة المركزيّة.



وتُعتبَر الاختِبارات السِّيرولوجيَّةُ الطّريقة المعياريّة للكشف عن مرض الزهري في كلّ مراحله. وعادةً ما تؤدّي إلى الشفاء في غضون 4-8 أسابيع ويتكوّن العلاج من المضادّات الحيويّة (بنسلين Penicillin، و دوكسيسايكلين Doxycycline). وفي بعض الحالات المتقدّمة، يجب استشارة طبيب مختصّ في الأمراض المُعدِية.

Syphilis: Ways of transmission and symptoms

Syphilis is a venereal disease caused by the spirochete Treponema pallidum. It is transmissible by sexual contact with infectious lesions, via blood product transfusion, from mother to fetus in utero and occasionally through breaks in the skin that come into contact with infectious lesions. Men are more affected than women.

Patient who abuse IV drugs are more prone to get it. All infected people shall do a screen for HIV and inform their partners about the case and get treated. Usually its incubation period is 10-90days. Lesions begin as solitary, raised, firm, red papules that can be several cm in diameter. The chancre erodes to create an ulcerative crater within the papule, with slightly elevated edges around the central ulcer.

Serologic testing is considered the standard method of detection for all stages of syphilis. It usually heals within 4-8 weeks and therapy consists of antibiotics (Penicillin, doxycycline). In some advanced cases, an infectious disease doctor is to be consulted.