For years, it's been one of the fiercest Christmas debates going - but 20th Century Fox has finally had the definitive say as to whether Die Hard really is a festive film

When you're young, you're told magical tales of a man on a Christmas mission.

As you begin to get older, you hear conflicting rumours leaving you questioning the things you once believed with complete faith.

Everything you thought you knew is thrown into doubt - is Die Hard really a Christmas film?

One of the great mysteries of festive flicks appears to have been answered, settling a debate which has been raging in homes around the globe for years.

In an updated trailer for the story of off duty police officer's John McClane's fight against criminal mastermind Hans Gruber, 20th Century Fox labels the 1988 release 'the greatest Christmas story ever told'.

Just in case you missed that, they even spell it out in huge silver letters adorned with Christmas lights, as reported by LadBible .

In fact, the deep-voice over man crams in eight Christmas references in under a minute and a half, including the line: "This Christmas get ready to jingle some bells and deck the halls with boughs of Holly," which is of course the name of John's wife.

Argument over. They couldn't have made it more clear.

Luckily, many wise folks had already picked up on the blatant indications throughout the film that it most definitely has been a Christmas movie all along.

One argued: "It's a Christmas movie because it's about a social obligation with a family member that you didn't want to participate in but spirals more and more into an unending nightmare."



Another rightly pointed out: "Die Hard is the greatest Christmas movie of all time and if you disagree you’re wrong."

A third wrote: "Die Hard is a Christmas movie! Period! End of story!"

However there will of course always be a few Die Hard remoaners. Taking to Twitter, one wrote: "HELLO! If you are an adult male over the age of 30 please do not read the rest of this tweet.

"Just keep scrolling!

Keep scrolling!!

"Ok guys, now that we’re alone we can speak freely...

"Die Hard is NOT a Christmas movie."

Sorry, but you're wrong.