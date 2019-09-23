Emmy Awards 2019: The Winners List

A + A -

Sara Aridi

Here’s the complete list of winners of the 2019 Emmy Awards:

Best Comedy

“Fleabag” (Amazon)

Best Drama

“Game of Thrones” (HBO)

Best Limited Series

“Chernobyl” (HBO)

Best Actress, Comedy

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”

Best Actor, Comedy

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Best Actress, Drama

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Best Actor, Drama

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Best Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie

Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon”

Best Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie



Jharrel Jerome, “When They See Us”

Supporting Actress, Comedy

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Supporting Actor, Comedy

Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Supporting Actress, Drama

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”

Supporting Actress, Limited Series or Movie

Patricia Arquette, “The Act”

Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie

Ben Whishaw, “A Very English Scandal”

Television Movie

“Black Mirror: Bandersnatch” (Netflix)

Variety Sketch Series

“Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Variety Talk Series

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (HBO)

Reality Competition Program

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)

*Reality Host

RuPaul, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

*Structured Reality Program

“Queer Eye” (Netflix)

*Unstructured Reality Program

“United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell” (CNN)

*Guest Actress, Comedy

Jane Lynch, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

*Guest Actor, Comedy

Luke Kirby, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

*Guest Actress, Drama

Cherry Jones, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

*Guest Actor, Drama

Bradley Whitford, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

*Documentary or Nonfiction Series

“Our Planet” (Netflix)

*Animated Program

“The Simpsons” (Fox)

Writing for a Comedy Series

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag” (“Episode 1”)

Writing for a Drama Series

Jesse Armstrong, “Succession” (“Nobody Is Ever Missing”)



Writing for a Limited Series or Movie

Craig Mazin, “Chernobyl”

Writing for a Variety Series

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (HBO)

Directing for a Comedy Series

Harry Bradbeer, “Fleabag” (“Episode 1”)

Directing for a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, “Ozark” (“Reparations”)

Directing for a Limited Series or Movie

Johan Renck, “Chernobyl”

Directing for a Variety Series

Don Roy King, “Saturday Night Live” (“Host: Adam Sandler”)

*Awards presented during the Creative Arts Emmy ceremony on Sept. 14-15.