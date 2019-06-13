Meet the Industries’ Leading Experts Speaking at Arabnet Beirut

A + A -

In order to bring you one of the most interactive, diverse, and innovative conferences, this year’s Arabnet Beirut offers you the chance to meet and greet over 3000 corporate executives, government leaders, and entrepreneurs from the region and the world.

The unprecedented event will bring together experts and leaders from around the globe, covering a range of topics: Launchpad for startups and investors, Ad/Edge for digital media and advertising, and Finverse for digital banking and fintech. Each panel will host experts and leaders of the industry to debate several cutting edge topics.

Take a closer look at some of the industries’ speakers participating at the event:

Launchpad Speakers:

With a combined market capitalization of $18.2B, Techstars had accepted over 1,600 companies. In 2010, Eamonn co-founded Farmvillain, an app described as the "South Park of Facebook", which later sold to Gamestop. He has been a long term mentor, advisor and angel investor in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and the US.

Khalil has more than 15 years of financial, marketing and start-up development experience.He is a member of the Chaos Computer Club (CCC), Europe's largest association of hackers, and was featured in The Guardian's video series "The Power of Privacy" and on National Geographic’s series "Breakthrough".In 2019, he was featured among 70 information security professionals in a book called "Tribe of Hackers".

Finverse Speakers:

Ovamba is Africa's award winning "FinTech" platform dedicated to supporting growth in the trade and commodities sectors. Llewellyn has been recognized yearly on Innovate Finance’s “Women in FinTech Power List”, as well as “The Innov8tiv’s Top 50 Visionary Women in Tech to Watch". She held positions at Unisys, IBM, KPMG, BearingPoint and Rothschild’s.

Faisal Khan is a banking/payments consultant and a crypto money evangelist, specializing in cross-border payment systems. He is a talent scout for Series A & B financing for various fintech VCs/funds. He is the co-host of Around the Coin, a weekly podcast on Payments & Fintech with over 22,000+ listeners

Ad/Edge Speakers:

Before joining Viacom in 2018, Lars led LEGO’s global success on digital media. He is currently based in New York and is working across the Viacom brands (MTV, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon). He's been named as one of the 25 most Innovative and influential marketers in Europe by the Holmes Report.

Urszula is responsible for the regional brand strategy, consumer research and new markets expansion. She's an experienced Marketing Lead with a strong track record in the consumer goods industry. Previously, she was Brand Manager at Procter & Gamble.