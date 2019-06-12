5 Lebanese Entrepreneurs to Share Their Journey at Arabnet Beirut X

A + A -

This year’s Arabnet Beirut falls under the theme of “Celebrating 10 Years of Tech and Innovation”. Thousands of digital business leaders, entrepreneurs and investors will convene in Beirut on June 12-13 at the Seaside Arena.

The event will gather several high-profile entrepreneurs from the region and the world to share their success stories, offer entrepreneurial tips, and reveal industry insights on different forums and/or initiatives.

One of the initiatives, namely Founder’s Journey, will host some of the most prominent startups and successful alumni entrepreneurs from the MENA region who will share their inspirational journey and the impact of Arabnet on building their business, as well as deliver tips on how to overcome failures.

Below are some of the Lebanese entrepreneurs that will be participating at the event:

Elie Nasr - FOO Solutions

Elie worked at BMW Financial Services in Munich as well as Accenture. Being friends since high school, Elie and Ghady decided to take a leap and quit their jobs to follow their passion and launch FOO. Founded in 2009, FOO has emerged as a leading Fintech provider and quickly expanded in the MENA region setting the benchmark for mobile wallets and payments.

Fadi Daou - MultiLane SAL

Applying his knowledge and passion for innovation, Fadi has founded multiple high-tech startups in the US and Lebanon for over 30 years. After returning to Lebanon, he founded MultiLane SAL, a manufacturer of high-speed test instruments for the backbone and cloud-computing industry. MultiLane develops test equipment to global internet networks, providing products and services to the likes of Cisco, Intel, Google, Dell, and many others.

Karl Naim - ChefXchange

Karl Naim is the co-founder and CEO at ChefXchange. An avid angel investor and startup mentor, he has extensive international experience in finance, spanning from wealth management, asset management and private equity with UBS AG, Goldman Sachs, and Mubadala Development Company.

Maurice Mattar - Feel 22

A graduate from HEC Paris, Maurice has over 7 years of experience in tech and digital. He was part of the founding team of South East Asia’s largest e-commerce platform, Lazada (Rocket Internet) back in 2012 which was later acquired by Alibaba for over $4B. After working in ad tech in Berlin, Maurice returned to Beirut in 2015 to manage L’Oréal Levant digital division before co-founding feel22 in August 2016.

Tamim Khalfa - Toters

Tamim co-founded Toters in 2015 along with Nael Halwani as an online marketplace connecting merchants with customers. Obtaining degrees from the University of Ottawa and McGill, he has both a background in management and electrical engineering.