living cost indicators
carnet
horoscope
markets
polls
jobs
writers
weather
advertise
contact
RELATED LINKS
ARCHIVES
ODIASPORA
OTV
SAWT EL MADA
HOME
NEWS
LEBANON
WORLD
HEALTH
BUSINESS
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
MENA
search archives
FPM
FOUNDER
PRESIDENT
FPM EVENTS
FPM LEBANON
CHARTER & LOGO
FPM WORLDWIDE
COMMITTEES
IN THE MEDIA
PARLIAMENTARY BLOC
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS & VIDEOS
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
search archives
SOCIAL AND MOBILE
U WITNESS
ALL STORIES
ALL ANNOUNCEMENTS
MORE
HOME
NEWS
Lebanon
World
Health
Business
Sports
Technology
Mena
FPM
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
SOCIAL AND MOBILE
U WITNESS
Living Cost Indicators
Horoscope
Markets
Carnet
Polls
Pdf Library
Search Archive
REGISTER
Writers
Jobs
Advertise
Contact
Weather
LOGIN
HI,{{username}}
Manage account
Change password
My stories
My announcements
Logout
LEBANON
WORLD
HEALTH
BUSINESS
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
MENA
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
FOUNDER
PRESIDENT
FPM EVENTS
FPM LEBANON
CHARTER & LOGO
FPM WORLDWIDE
COMMITTEES
IN THE MEDIA
PARLIAMENTARY BLOC
APPLY TO FPM
ALL STORIES
ALL ANNOUNCEMENTS
HEADLINES
{{headlineCount}} new {{headlineCount == 1 ? 'update' : 'updates'}}
+ MORE HEADLINES

Banks in Lebanon: To Digitize or Die

11
JUNE
2019
  • {{article.caption}}
  • {{article.caption}}
A
+
A
-
Print
Email
Email
A
+
A
-
Ever since banks were founded, they have been automating consumer transactions commonly for the reason of cost and efficiency. Banks have shifted their interest from a cost reduction one to enhancing customers’ overall banking experience that fits effortlessly into how they live and manage their money. 
Consumers, on the other hand, still see the physical branch as a highly relevant and vital component of their financial lives. For that reason, they want a brick-and-mortar experience that merges with technology to be able to have a human interaction within a digital, interconnected environment.
A brick-and-mortar experience gives consumers with a level of trust built on by preserving human interactions as well as an experience they will keep coming back for. To achieve that, banks need to redesign the physical look and feel of their branches to better address the fast-paced needs and demands of today’s consumers.
In Lebanon, most financial transactions are done at the physical banks; however, banks do provide their clients with the ability to perform some transactions on their mobile applications. 
Because banking services require a high level of trust, consumers feel more comfortable connecting with human representatives when taking financial decisions. Branches deploying human bankers give a more tangible and real feeling to customers assuring them that their money is safe thus projecting that banks are traditional, trusted, and secure.
Additionally, Lebanese banks are now being challenged to innovate at a faster rate to keep up with the rapidly changing customer demand, according to Efma. Banks are utilizing different digital banking services that provide quick solutions such as mobile banking, ATMs, and/or online banking as well as services that provide qualified and expert advice such as chatbots and robo-advisors.
This year, Bank of Beirut launched their digital service, DiGi, where clients can use a complete suite of digital services easily, safely and paperless via advanced digital technologies. 
A year before that, Bank of Beirut launched the Hybrid concept where a customer’s participation is facilitated by a seamlessly integrated phygital (physical and digital) experience converging between digital services and  classic physical banking transactions offering customers a glimpse of the future of banking.
A few years back, Bank Audi launched their NOVO branches, an interactive banking experience that deploys interactive solutions for a comfortable and user-friendly banking experience. Such a branch consists of an advisory room, smart ATMs, and interactive teller machines (ITMs) to best suit their clients’ needs. 
S17, a unique new branch concept by Saradar Bank, was launched earlier this year combining the practicality of a digital bank, the convenience of a co-working space, and the sociability of banking advisors. The concept offers consumers with expert support at their disposal, digital self-service channels, and the amenities of a co-working, networking, and meeting space. 
Reinventing traditional banks today is a vital step to allow for their continuity as an advisory service hub that incorporates digital services and specialized bankers with the necessary sales and service skills to produce a unique experience.
Make sure to catch industry leaders from Saradar Bank, Bank Audi, Bank of Beirut, and BLOM Bank delve into banking innovation and digitization in Lebanon at this year’s Arabnet Beirut Finverse Forum. 
Make sure to reserve your spot!
MORE ABOUT
{{article.title}}
ADVERTISE HERE
RELATED ARTICLES
JUST IN
FOR YOU
JOBS
LIVING COST
CARNET
BEIRUT, LEBANON
YOUR HOROSCOPE
TRENDING
TOP VIEWED
TOP SHARED
today this week this month this year
{{article.title}}
HEADLINES
{{headlineCount}} new {{headlineCount == 1 ? 'update' : 'updates'}}
+ MORE HEADLINES
TRENDING
TOP VIEWED
TOP SHARED
today this week this month this year
{{article.title}}
Copyright tayyar.org 2002 2019. All Rights Reserved.
Terms of use Privacy policy Site map
Ⓚ by koein
JOIN
news by email
REGISTER
HI, {{username}}
Manage account
Change password
My stories
My announcements
Logout