بالصورة - رولا شامية تدخل القفص الذهبيّ

نشرت الممثلة رولا شامية، صورة من مدينة لارنكا القبرصية، عبر صفحتها الخاصة بتطبيق انستغرام، تزف فيها خبر زواجها من الشاب رودي سعد، قائلة: Yes we did it our way.