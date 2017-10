A + A -

We are proud to announce that PMF by Elefteriades have been selected among the 3 finalists for the prestigious 2018 Condé Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence in the category: Readers’ Award.

Condé Nast is one of the biggest mass media companies. It was founded in 1909 and it owns around 20 brands and media such as Vogue, Vanity Fair, The New Yorker, Glamour…

Vote for us here:

https://www.johansens.com/awards/?property=Palazzo%20Magnani%20Feroni%20%E2%80%93%20all-suites%20florence