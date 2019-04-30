EAA 2019: a Way to Boost the Economy

A + A -

Being green and Eco-friendly has proved having a positive impact on the national economy by creating employment opportunities while decreasing nonrenewable energy usages.

IPT Energy Center (IPTEC) in collaboration with the UNDP will be rewarding any initiative taken in this field to motivate all actors to take part in the development of our country.

The deadline to apply is the 15th of June. So if you are a private company, a university or technical school, local government or you’re just a young entrepreneur with an innovative project in the fields of renewable energy, energy efficiency and conservation, mitigating of climate change or innovation energy put your project under the spotlight and get rewarded.

Visit the following link to apply: iptgroup.com.lb/eaa