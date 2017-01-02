living cost indicators
Russian woman killed in New Year attack on Istanbul night club

A Russian woman died in New Year’s Eve shooting at a night club in Istanbul, a source in the Russian consulate in the city told TASS.
"The information about the death of a female Russian national was confirmed," the source said. "Her identity was established, her Russian citizenship was confirmed by documents."
Initially, the girl was listed as a citizen of Azerbaijan.
The source said that the information about the nationality of the victims is unlikely to be reviewed, because the Turkish authorities have completed the procedure of identifying the dead.
"This information is highly unlikely to change," he said.
At least 39 people, including 16 foreigners, were killed when a gunman opened fire in Reina nightclub in Istanbul’s Ortakoy district during New Year’s celebrations. Among those killed are the citizens of Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Lebanon, Jordan, Libya and Israel, Turkish Family and Social Policies Minister Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya said. A total of 65 people have been hospitalized and four of them are in critical condition, Turkish Health Minister Recep Akdag said.
CCTV footage shows the assailant wore a Santa Claus hat. The terrorist managed to run away and an operation to detain him is ongoing.

(tass.com)

