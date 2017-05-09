"Michel Issa Foundation" (MIF): The Micro-Loans Distribution Ceremony

On Thursday May 11, "Michel Issa Foundation" for Local Development (MIF) will announce the names of the beneficiaries from the Micro-loans Program launched in 2016 with Fransabank, in coordination with the Mayor Assembly of Byblos and Vitas. The event will take place in Eddé Sands Ballroom in Jbeil, at 4:30 PM, in the presence of the organizers and key regional figures.