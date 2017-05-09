"Michel Issa Foundation" (MIF): The Micro-Loans Distribution Ceremony

On Thursday May 11, "Michel Issa Foundation" for Local Development (MIF) will announce the names of the beneficiaries from the Micro-loans Program launched in 2016 with Fransabank, in coordination with the Mayor Assembly of Byblos and Vitas. The event will take place in Eddé Sands Ballroom in Jbeil, at 4:30 PM, in the presence of the organizers and key regional figures.
More than 50 small businesses in Jbeil district are funded through this program with micro-loans divided between donations and loans with no interests, in the purpose of expanding and developing local businesses in the field of industry, agriculture, commerce, services, handcrafts, etc...
This comes in line with fulfilling the objectives of "Michel Issa Foundation" in mobilizing local resources and skills, and creating opportunities for self employment and income generation in hometowns and rural areas for an active contribution to local development.