IPT Annual Lunch 2017

In appreciation of the Dedication, Enthusiasm, Cooperation and Hard work of the employees, IPT held its annual lunch gathering on Saturday April 29th at Babel Baher celebrating labor’s day in the presence of the Chairman Mr. Michel Issa, the CEO Dr. Toni Issa & Mr. Zakhia Issa.

Under the theme "Full of Trust", trophies were handed out to employees celebrating more than 25 years of hard work at IPT, and certificates of appreciation were distributed to the outstanding achievers of the year.



Mr. Albert Rouhana, Financial Director at IPT, addressed a motivational speech to all employees thanking them for their efforts: “the only thing that is constant over time is the continuity of IPT that brings us together; and continuity means success and success means effort, dedication and determination”. The gathering was very interactive, some employees prepared poems and others sang. A band played live music and set a good mood among employees.

Alone we can do so little, together we can do so much.

IPT: Full of Trust!

