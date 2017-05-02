living cost indicators
Manage Your IPT Fuel Cards Online!

We recently improved our Fuel Cards Management System so you can have full control "online", similar to online banking services. This user-friendly system includes a number of practical and advanced features such as:

• A new secure online portal accessible to all card users to control fuel expenditure 24/7
• Maximum security and minimal hacking risks
• Easy activation at any station via a PIN code selected by the user and reset upon demand

Drive Your Business Performance with GoGas

IPT GoGas Corporate Card is a smart solution that empowers you to run your company's fleet more efficiently. Now you can benefit from an easy access to your online balance with the possibility to track transactions 24/7. You can also have the flexibility to check your consumption, product limitation, time of transactions, etc...

Set Your Limit & Save with IPT Prepaid Fuel Card

IPT Prepaid Fuel Card is ideal for individuals, students, employees, drivers, etc... It allows you to control your fuel expenditure, and helps you save time by avoiding the hassle of cash payment. The card is easily rechargeable. It can be tailored to your needs and can be used for many services as fuel, oil change, and car wash at most IPT Stations.

Click here to know about GoGas and IPT Prepaid Fuel Card.

Download the Viva Mobile Application for instant access to your account with push notifications every time the card is used

For info, call the Fuel Cards support: 78- 822 822 

