Lebanon closes out World Autism Month with Presidential Ceremony

Lebanon landmarks joined the Light It Up Blue campaign and to mark the end of the World Autism Month, the President of the Lebanese Republic General Michel Aoun and the First Lady Mrs. Nadia Chami Aoun will host a ceremony at the Presidential Palace on April 28th at 7 PM (1 PM ET).

The external building of the Palace will be lit in blue, and a special program will take place in which autism associations and institutions will take part. The President will also give a speech in which he addresses the need to support people with autism and develop their talents. The President and First Lady will then view a gallery of paintings, craftworks and pieces of art made by children with autism.