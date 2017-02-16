شركة ألفا تطلق مبادرة جديدة ضمن مسيرتها نحو التحول الرقمي مع "Oracle"

A + A -

أعلنت شركة ألفا، الشبكة الخلوية اللبنانية الأولى التي تتولى أوراسكوم للإتصالات إدارتها عن مبادرة جديدة لها في إطار عملية التحول الرقمي بالشراكة مع "Oracle" عبر اعتمادها حلول Exadata في خطوة هي الأولى من نوعها في قطاع الإتصالات في لبنان، وذلك لتحسين تجربة مشتركيها وتعزيز أداء الشركة وتخفيض نفقات التشغيل وتدعيم خططها للاستدامة من خلال الحد من استهلاك الطاقة والمساحة المطلوبة للبيانات.

وعلق السيد عماد حامد، المدير التقني في ألفا على هذه الإتفاقية بالقول: "في إطار سعينا المستمر للابتكار وتقديم أفضل الحلول الممكنة، وبفضل تعاوننا مع شركائنا الرائدين في التكنولوجيا، أصبح بإمكاننا اليوم مواكبة النمو المتزايد لحجم البيانات ضمن أنظمتنا بالإضافة إلى تقديم الحلول المبتكرة."

وتابع حامد: "بفضل اعتمادنا حلول "Exadata" التي تقدمها "Oracle"، كأول مشغل في لبنان يعتمد هذه الحلول، بإمكاننا تحقيق كفاءة أكبر في إدارة العمليات والأعمال لدينا، من خلال تسريع عملية تحليل الطلبات من حيث الحجم كما القدرة على اتخاذ القرارات التجارية بشكل لحظوي. إنه تحدِ لنا إلا أننا على ثقة كاملة بنجاحه مع شركائنا في Oracle."

وفي تعليق له قال آلان نهرا، مدير منطقة لبنان لدى "Oracle": "نحن نواكب عصرا جديدا من التكنولوجيا يعتمد على الأجهزة المحمولة التي باتت تلعب دوراً محورياً في حياتنا. ونحن نشهد تزايداً ملحوظاً للعثرات الرقمية مما يتطلب من شركات الاتصالات تحسين أنظمتها والعمل على التكيف مع مثل هذه الحالات."

وأضاف نهرا: "تعد حلول قاعدة البيانات المتطورة والفعالة والموثوق بها من المسائل الهامة بالنسبة الى شركات الاتصالات كي تكون قادرة على الاستفادة من التقنيات الرقمية وبالتالي تقديم أعلى مستوى من الخدمة للمستخدمين. ونحن سعداء لدخول لاستخدام شركة ألفا حلول "Exadata" التي تقدمها "Oracle" في إطار مسيرتها في التحول الرقمي والتي تسهم في تحقيق النمو وتقديم الحلول".

الجدير بالذكر أن شركة ألفا اختارت تعزيز قواعد البيانات الحالية لديها من خلال أجهزة قواعد البيانات "Exadata" المجهزة بتقنية "Oracle – DBEE" ومجموعات التطبيقات الحقيقية Real Application Clusters والتقسيم.

-انتهى-

نبذة عن شركة "ألفا"

"ألفا" هو الاسم التجاري لشبكة الخلوي الأولى في لبنان والتي تتولى إدارتها شركة "أوراسكوم للإتصالات"(OTMT) . تستفيد "ألفا" من الخبرة الغنية التي تمتلكها أوراسكوم للإتصالات في مجال الاتصالات من أجل تقديم حلول عالمية وإحترافية لقطاع الاتصالات الخلويّة الـ"جي. إس. إم" في لبنان. ركزت ألفا في استراتجيتها منذ عام 2009 بإدارة أوراسكوم للإتصالات على الإبتكار التكنولوجي، فكانت الأولى في إدخال أحدث الإبتكارات التكنولوجية العالمية في قطاع الخلوي إلى لبنان. ففي 25 تشرين الاول 2011، كانت أوّل مشغّل خلوي يطلق خدمات الجيل الثالث للنطاق العريض. وفي 15 أيّار 2013، باتت أوّل مشغّل يطلق تجارياً خدمات الجيل الرّابع (4G LTE)، لتطلق في الربع الثالث من العام 2015، أول محطة 4G+ في لبنان، في ما عُدَّ إنجازا جديدا على مستوى المنطقة. يبلغ عدد مشتركي ألفا المليونين، يشكل من بينهم مشتركو الداتا أكثر من 75%. تغطّي شبكة ألفا للأجيال المختلفة (2G،3G+، 4G LTE و4G+) 99% من الأراضي اللبنانية. للمزيد عن "ألفا"، في الإمكان تصفّح www.alfa.com.lb

نبذة عن أوراسكوم للاتصالات والإعلام والتكنولوجيا القابضة

أوراسكوم للاتصالات والإعلام والتكنولوجيا هي شركة قابضة تملك استثمارات وتدير عمليات تشغيل في شركات خاصة في مصر وكوريا الشمالية وباكستان ولبنان وغيرها من شمال أفريقيا ودول الشرق الأوسط. وتنقسم أنشطة أوراسكوم للاتصالات والإعلام والتكنولوجيا الى ملكية وتشغيل شبكات المحمول بنظام الجي إس إم، ووسائل الإعلام والتكنولوجيا، وشركات الكابلات. وتشمل أنشطة الجي إس إم عمليات الاتصالات المتنقلة في مصر وكوريا الشمالية ولبنان. تتضمن وسائل الإعلام والتكنولوجيا شركة أوراسكوم تيلكوم فنتشرز / إن تاتش لخدمة الاتصالات وبوابات أوراسكوم تيلكوم فنتشرز للإنترنت وغيرها من المشروعات في مصر، بما في ذلك شركة لينك ديفلوبمنت، و شركة أربو +، وشركة لينك أون لاين. تركز أعمال شركات الكابلات على إدارة شبكات الكابلات.

نبذة عن شركة Oracle

تصمم Oracle أجهزة وبرامج للعمل سوياً في السحابة وفي مركز بياناتكم. للمزيد من المعلومات عن Oracle (مدرجة في بورصة NASDAQ تحت رمز ORCL)، يرجى زيارة www.oracle.com

Alfa launches new initiative as part of its digital transformation journey with Oracle

16 February 2017: In a first for Lebanon’s telecommunications sector, Alfa, the country’s leading mobile operator managed by Orascom TMT, has embarked on another digital transformation process in partnership with Oracle whereby the operator has deployed the Exadata solutions within its systems. As part of this deployment, Alfa will be able to improve its customer experience, performance and scalability, lower operating expenses and improve sustainability by reducing the amount of energy and space required.

Alfa Chief Technology Officer, Imad Hamed commented: “As part of our constant strive for innovation and thanks to partnerships with leading technology partners, we are able to meet the exponential growth in data within our systems and complement our landscape with innovative solutions. Today, and thanks to this deployment of Oracle’s Exadata machines, another first from Alfa in Lebanon, a more efficient optimization of our operations is achieved by accelerating analytic queries by orders of magnitude and enabling real-time business decisions.”. He added: ‘It is a challenge for Alfa and I am certain that with Oracle as a partner, it will be a success”.

“As we transition into an increasingly mobile age, new communication technology is playing an increasingly pivotal role in people’s lives. Digital disruption continues to accelerate, requiring telecom operators to refine their systems and adapt to the changing landscape,” said Alain Nohra, Country Manager – Lebanon, Oracle. “Advanced, efficient, and reliable database solutions are important for telecom operators to be able to take advantage of new technologies and deliver superior services to customers. We are delighted that Alfa has deployed the Exadata solution as part of its digital transformation process to deliver next generation solutions and achieve growth”.

As a part of the new deployment, Alfa has chosen to consolidate its existing databases into Oracle’s Exadata Database Machines equipped with Oracle DBEE, Real Application Clusters and Partitioning.

ENDS

About Alfa

Alfa is the brand name of the first Lebanese mobile network managed by Orascom Telecom, Media and Technology (OTMT). Alfa capitalizes on the vast know-how and international expertise of OTMT in order to deliver quality and professional solutions for the mobile sector in Lebanon. Alfa has been focused since 2009 under OTMT management on technology innovation being the first operator to introduce latest global mobile technologies in Lebanon. On October 25, 2011, it was the first to launch 3G+ mobile broadband services. On May 15, 2013, it became the first to commercially roll out 4G-LTE services in the country, and in another regional milestone, Alfa launched the first 4G+ LTE-Advanced live site in Lebanon in Q3, 2015. Alfa currently serves 2 million subscribers, among of which more than 75% are data users and its state of the art network (2G, 3G+, 4G LTE and 4G+) covers 99% of Lebanon. For more information, please visit www.alfa.com.lb

About Orascom Telecom Media and Technology

OTMT is a holding company that has investments in companies with operations mainly in Egypt, North Korea, Pakistan, Lebanon and other North African and Middle-Eastern countries. The activities of OTMT are mainly divided into its GSM, media and technology and cable businesses. The GSM activities include mobile telecommunications operations in Egypt, North Korea and Lebanon. The media and technology division consists of OT Ventures/Intouch Communications Service and the OT Ventures Internet portals and other ventures in Egypt, including LINK Development, ARPU+ and LINKonLINE. The cable business focuses on the management of cable networks.

About Oracle

Oracle engineers hardware and software to work together in the cloud and in your data center. For more information about Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), visit www.oracle.com.

