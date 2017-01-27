living cost indicators
المجلس اللبناني الاميركي للديمقراطية يستنكر جريمة العاقورة

27
JANUARY
2017
يستنكر ألمجلس أللبناني ألأميركي للديمقراطيّة ألجريمة ألشنعاء ألّتي أودت بحياة ألسيّد مجيد ألهاشم، من سكان بلدة ألعاقورة، قضاء جبيل.

في هذا ألوقت ألعصيب، يتقدم ألمجلس بأحرّ ألتعازي من أهل ألمغدور به، على أمل أن تتم محاكمة مرتكبي ألجريمة بأسرع وقت.

كما أنّنا نشكر ألرئيس ميشال عون على جهوده ألمكثّفة في ملاحقة هذه ألقضيّة و إلقاء ألقبض على ألمجرمين.

 

 

 

The Lebanese American Council for Democracy (LACD) joins Akoura and Lebanon in condemning the horrific murder that took the life of Mr. Majid El Hashem, on January 24, 2017. 

 

This is a time of prayer and unity, and not of hasty reaction. Obviously, this is a well-planned and well-coordinated murder, but we are thankful that the Lebanese law enforcement authorities, under the command of President Michel Aoun, have coordinated with the Syrian government to arrest the perpetrator responsible for this contemptible act.

 

Our hearts go out to the friends and families of Mr. El Hashem, especially to our Board Member Mr. Ajwad Imad El Hashem. We offer them our support and sincere condolences, as we share their immense sorrow and deep pain. Amidst an atmosphere of confusion, anger, and naturally highly charged emotions, we pray to God to give strength to all those affected by this atrocious act, and for justice to prevail through the full force of the law.

