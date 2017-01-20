Gebran Bassil Fights to Protect the Lebanese Identity

A + A -

He has been harshly and repeatedly slammed for his views on the Syrian refugees in Lebanon but never faltered. FPM President,Minister Gebran Bassil understands the heavy risks associated with the naturalization of over a million Syrian refugees in Lebanon. While many politicians and thousands of citizens have blatantly accused him of racism and misogyny, Minister Bassil never lost sight of the detrimental consequences of such a dangerous move on our country.



Lebanon’s infrastructure is not equipped to host this large number of refugees. The influx of Syrian refugees to Lebanon since 2011, has negatively impacted life in Lebanon on different levels including increasing demographics, regressing economy, exhausting social services, complicating politics, and decreasing security, as well as worsened the life of displaced Syrians themselves. The initial stance of the Government of Lebanon was clear on this issue: It considered individuals who crossed Lebanese–Syrian borders since 2011 as “displaced”, emphasizing its long-standing position that Lebanon is not a state for refugees, refusing to establish camps, and adopting a policy paper to reduce their numbers since October 2014. However, when Lebanon initially opened its frontiers to Syrian families fleeing the conflict, communities of Lebanon complied with no hesitation. They supplied shelter, generous welcome, services, and support despite the fact that their own needs, in numerous instances, were already elevated. Today, after more than five years, with no anticipated termination of vehemence in Syria, the Government, and Lebanese communities have arrived at a critical point: A severe stability test on the social and economic impact of the Syrian crisis in Lebanon attained new peaks.



When Lebanon rejected a U.N. proposal that all host countries provide the opportunity for refugees to apply for temporary citizenship, Minister Bassil was hammered with fierce criticism and derogatory accusations of “confessional” prejudice, while his efforts were geared toward maintaining the true image of the Lebanese identity. Naturalizing 1.2 million Syrians would translate into a critical imbalance in the unique sectarian composition of Lebanon and an anomaly in its well-adjusted societies. Furthermore, despite the serious attempts by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to provide assistance to Syrian refugees in Lebanon, several of their human rights are still being compromised; for example, their right for an adequate education, currently unavailable for over 335,000 Syrian children. What will be the future of these children? How will they rebuild their country without an education?



This is no longer a humanitarian crisis. This is an existential one for both, the Syrian and Lebanese peoples. When President Bassil insists on the Syrian’s right to return, it is because this is the best gift that can be granted to the refugees: a new lease on their nationality. It has nothing to do with prejudice, racism, or misogyny. He sees the irreversible aftermath of a mass naturalization as a threat to two beautiful yet distinct cultures and is determined to preserve both in the most peaceful and harmless way.



If there is one thing that Lebanese politicians must agree on – regardless of political affiliation – it is that Syrian refugees need to retain their right to return to their country. Now with a strong president, a reinvigorated government, and a dedicated Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, there is a tangible chance that this plan can be put into action.



We need to help the Syrian refugees reclaim their land and identity, while we fervidly protect ours.