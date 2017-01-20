living cost indicators
carnet
horoscope
markets
polls
jobs
writers
weather
advertise
contact
RELATED LINKS
APPLY TO FPM
ARCHIVES
ODIASPORA
OTV
SAWT EL MADA
search archives
HOME
NEWS
LEBANON
WORLD
HEALTH
BUSINESS
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
MENA
search archives
FPM
PRESIDENT
FPM EVENTS
FPM LEBANON
CHARTER & LOGO
FPM WORLDWIDE
COMMITTEES
IN THE MEDIA
PARLIAMENTARY BLOC
APPLY TO FPM
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS & VIDEOS
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
search archives
SOCIAL AND MOBILE
U WITNESS
ALL STORIES
ALL ANNOUNCEMENTS
MORE
HOME
NEWS
Lebanon
World
Health
Business
Sports
Technology
Mena
FPM
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
SOCIAL AND MOBILE
U WITNESS
Living Cost Indicators
Horoscope
Markets
Carnet
Polls
Pdf Library
Search Archive
REGISTER
Writers
Jobs
Advertise
Contact
Weather
LOGIN
HI,{{username}}
Manage account
Change password
My stories
My announcements
Logout
LEBANON
WORLD
HEALTH
BUSINESS
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
MENA
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
PRESIDENT
FPM EVENTS
FPM LEBANON
CHARTER & LOGO
FPM WORLDWIDE
COMMITTEES
IN THE MEDIA
PARLIAMENTARY BLOC
APPLY TO FPM
ALL STORIES
ALL ANNOUNCEMENTS
HEADLINES
{{headlineCount}} new {{headlineCount == 1 ? 'update' : 'updates'}}
+ MORE HEADLINES

Gebran Bassil Fights to Protect the Lebanese Identity

20
JANUARY
2017
  • {{article.caption}}
  • {{article.caption}}
A
+
A
-
Print
Email
Email
A
+
A
-

Marlene Sabeh -
LACD Media Committee -
www.lacd.us -

 

  He has been harshly and repeatedly slammed for his views on the Syrian refugees in Lebanon but never faltered. FPM President,Minister Gebran Bassil understands the heavy risks associated with the naturalization of over a million Syrian refugees in Lebanon. While many politicians and thousands of citizens have blatantly accused him of racism and misogyny, Minister Bassil never lost sight of the detrimental consequences of such a dangerous move on our country.


Lebanon’s infrastructure is not equipped to host this large number of refugees. The influx of Syrian refugees to Lebanon since 2011, has negatively impacted life in Lebanon on different levels including increasing demographics, regressing economy, exhausting social services, complicating politics, and decreasing security, as well as worsened the life of displaced Syrians themselves. The initial stance of the Government of Lebanon was clear on this issue: It considered individuals who crossed Lebanese–Syrian borders since 2011 as “displaced”, emphasizing its long-standing position that Lebanon is not a state for refugees, refusing to establish camps, and adopting a policy paper to reduce their numbers since October 2014. However, when Lebanon initially opened its frontiers to Syrian families fleeing the conflict, communities of Lebanon complied with no hesitation. They supplied shelter, generous welcome, services, and support despite the fact that their own needs, in numerous instances, were already elevated. Today, after more than five years, with no anticipated termination of vehemence in Syria, the Government, and Lebanese communities have arrived at a critical point: A severe stability test on the social and economic impact of the Syrian crisis in Lebanon attained new peaks.


When Lebanon rejected a U.N. proposal that all host countries provide the opportunity for refugees to apply for temporary citizenship, Minister Bassil was hammered with fierce criticism and derogatory accusations of “confessional” prejudice, while his efforts were geared toward maintaining the true image of the Lebanese identity. Naturalizing 1.2 million Syrians would translate into a critical imbalance in the unique sectarian composition of Lebanon and an anomaly in its well-adjusted societies. Furthermore, despite the serious attempts by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to provide assistance to Syrian refugees in Lebanon, several of their human rights are still being compromised; for example, their right for an adequate education, currently unavailable for over 335,000 Syrian children. What will be the future of these children? How will they rebuild their country without an education?


This is no longer a humanitarian crisis. This is an existential one for both, the Syrian and Lebanese peoples. When President Bassil insists on the Syrian’s right to return, it is because this is the best gift that can be granted to the refugees: a new lease on their nationality. It has nothing to do with prejudice, racism, or misogyny. He sees the irreversible aftermath of a mass naturalization as a threat to two beautiful yet distinct cultures and is determined to preserve both in the most peaceful and harmless way.


If there is one thing that Lebanese politicians must agree on – regardless of political affiliation – it is that Syrian refugees need to retain their right to return to their country. Now with a strong president, a reinvigorated government, and a dedicated Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, there is a tangible chance that this plan can be put into action.


We need to help the Syrian refugees reclaim their land and identity, while we fervidly protect ours.

MORE ABOUT
{{article.title}}
ADVERTISE HERE
RELATED ARTICLES
comments powered by Disqus
JUST IN
FOR YOU
JOBS
LIVING COST
CARNET
BEIRUT, LEBANON
YOUR HOROSCOPE
TRENDING
TOP VIEWED
TOP SHARED
today this week this month this year
{{article.title}}
HEADLINES
{{headlineCount}} new {{headlineCount == 1 ? 'update' : 'updates'}}
+ MORE HEADLINES
TRENDING
TOP VIEWED
TOP SHARED
today this week this month this year
{{article.title}}
Copyright tayyar.org 2002 2017. All Rights Reserved.
Terms of use Privacy policy Site map
Ⓚ by koein
JOIN
news by email
REGISTER
HI, {{username}}
Manage account
Change password
My stories
My announcements
Logout