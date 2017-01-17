مكسيم شعيا يسلم رسالة من ليبان بوست إلى نظيرتها في سلطنة عُمان

A + A -

نجح المغامر اللبناني الشهير مكسيم شعيا في عبور الرّبع الخالي، أكبر صحراء رملية في العالم، والتي تغطي مساحة 650000 كم مربع على متن دراجة هوائية في 21 يوماً فقط.

اغتنمت ليبان بوست هذه الفرصة لارسال رسالة مع مكسيم من رئيس مجلس ادارتها، السيد خليل داود، لتسليمها إلى نظيره في سلطنة عمان.

حقق مكسيم شعيا هدفه، وعبرصحراء الربع الخالي في 21 يوماً بنجاح. إنطلق من إمارة أبو ظبي، ووصل بأمان إلى صلالة، في سلطنة عمان. أنهى مهمته كساعي بريد من خلال تسليم رسالة السيد خليل داود إلى نظيره في عمان، السيد عبد الملك بن عبد الكريم البلوشي.

إن ليبان بوست فخورة بدعم مثل هذه الإنجازات للبناني ناجح يتحدى كل الصعاب ويثابرعلى تحقيق أهدافه ويرفع اسم لبنان واللبنانيين على الكثير من المنصات العالمية.

أظهر مكسيم دعمه لجميع سعاة البريد في جميع أنحاء العالم من خلال نقل هذه الرسالة، وإيمانه بمهمتهم المقدسة بغض النظر عن جميع العقبات التي تقف امامهم أثناء قيامهم بواجبهم.

Maxime Chaya delivers a letter from LibanPost to their counterpart in Oman

Successfully crossed the renowned Empty Quarter by bicycle in a 21-day journey

On a 21-day bike ride filled with discoveries and obstacles, Maxime Chaya, the famous Lebanese adventurer, has managed to cross the largest sand desert in the world covering 650,000 square KM.

LibanPost, knowing he was taking on this challenge, seized the opportunity to send a letter from the Chairman of LibanPost, Mr. Khalil Daoud, to be delivered to his counterpart in the Sultanate of Oman.

Maxime Chaya achieved his goal and successfully crossed the Empty Quarter in 21 days. Departing from the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, he safely arrived to Salalah, Sultanate of Oman. He completed his postman mission by delivering Mr. Khalil Daoud’s letter to his counterpart in Oman, Abdel Malak Ben Abdel Karim El Baloushi.

LibanPost is proud to support such a Lebanese achiever who defies all odds and keeps accomplishing great objectives.

By delivering this letter, Maxime showed his support to all postmen around the world by believing in their sacred mission no matter what obstacles come their way.