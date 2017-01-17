living cost indicators
carnet
horoscope
markets
polls
jobs
writers
weather
advertise
contact
RELATED LINKS
APPLY TO FPM
ARCHIVES
ODIASPORA
OTV
SAWT EL MADA
search archives
HOME
NEWS
LEBANON
WORLD
HEALTH
BUSINESS
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
MENA
search archives
FPM
PRESIDENT
FPM EVENTS
FPM LEBANON
CHARTER & LOGO
FPM WORLDWIDE
COMMITTEES
IN THE MEDIA
PARLIAMENTARY BLOC
APPLY TO FPM
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS & VIDEOS
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
search archives
SOCIAL AND MOBILE
U WITNESS
ALL STORIES
ALL ANNOUNCEMENTS
MORE
HOME
NEWS
Lebanon
World
Health
Business
Sports
Technology
Mena
FPM
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
SOCIAL AND MOBILE
U WITNESS
Living Cost Indicators
Horoscope
Markets
Carnet
Polls
Pdf Library
Search Archive
REGISTER
Writers
Jobs
Advertise
Contact
Weather
LOGIN
HI,{{username}}
Manage account
Change password
My stories
My announcements
Logout
LEBANON
WORLD
HEALTH
BUSINESS
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
MENA
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
PRESIDENT
FPM EVENTS
FPM LEBANON
CHARTER & LOGO
FPM WORLDWIDE
COMMITTEES
IN THE MEDIA
PARLIAMENTARY BLOC
APPLY TO FPM
ALL STORIES
ALL ANNOUNCEMENTS
HEADLINES
{{headlineCount}} new {{headlineCount == 1 ? 'update' : 'updates'}}
+ MORE HEADLINES

مكسيم شعيا يسلم رسالة من ليبان بوست إلى نظيرتها في سلطنة عُمان

17
JANUARY
2017
View Gallery
  • {{article.caption}}
  • {{article.caption}}
A
+
A
-
Print
Email
Email
A
+
A
-
نجح المغامر اللبناني الشهير مكسيم شعيا في عبور الرّبع الخالي، أكبر صحراء رملية في العالم، والتي تغطي مساحة 650000 كم مربع على متن دراجة هوائية في 21 يوماً فقط.
 
اغتنمت ليبان بوست هذه الفرصة لارسال رسالة مع مكسيم من رئيس مجلس ادارتها، السيد خليل داود،  لتسليمها إلى نظيره في سلطنة عمان. 
حقق مكسيم شعيا هدفه، وعبرصحراء الربع الخالي في 21 يوماً بنجاح. إنطلق من إمارة أبو ظبي،   ووصل بأمان إلى صلالة، في سلطنة عمان. أنهى مهمته كساعي بريد من خلال تسليم رسالة السيد خليل داود إلى نظيره في عمان، السيد عبد الملك بن عبد الكريم البلوشي.
إن ليبان بوست فخورة بدعم مثل هذه الإنجازات للبناني ناجح يتحدى كل الصعاب ويثابرعلى تحقيق أهدافه ويرفع اسم لبنان واللبنانيين على الكثير من المنصات العالمية.
 
أظهر مكسيم دعمه لجميع سعاة البريد في جميع أنحاء العالم من خلال نقل هذه الرسالة، وإيمانه  بمهمتهم المقدسة بغض النظر عن جميع العقبات التي تقف امامهم أثناء قيامهم بواجبهم.
 
 
 
Maxime Chaya delivers a letter from LibanPost to their counterpart in Oman
Successfully crossed the renowned Empty Quarter by bicycle in a 21-day journey
 
On a 21-day bike ride filled with discoveries and obstacles, Maxime Chaya, the famous Lebanese adventurer, has managed to cross the largest sand desert in the world covering 650,000 square KM.
LibanPost, knowing he was taking on this challenge, seized the opportunity to send a letter from the Chairman of LibanPost, Mr. Khalil Daoud, to be delivered to his counterpart in the Sultanate of Oman.
Maxime Chaya achieved his goal and successfully crossed the Empty Quarter in 21 days. Departing from the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, he safely arrived to Salalah, Sultanate of Oman. He completed his postman mission by delivering Mr. Khalil Daoud’s letter to his counterpart in Oman, Abdel Malak Ben Abdel Karim El Baloushi.
LibanPost is proud to support such a Lebanese achiever who defies all odds and keeps accomplishing great objectives. 
By delivering this letter, Maxime showed his support to all postmen around the world by believing in their sacred mission no matter what obstacles come their way.
 
MORE ABOUT
{{article.title}}
ADVERTISE HERE
RELATED ARTICLES
comments powered by Disqus
JUST IN
FOR YOU
JOBS
LIVING COST
CARNET
BEIRUT, LEBANON
YOUR HOROSCOPE
TRENDING
TOP VIEWED
TOP SHARED
today this week this month this year
{{article.title}}
HEADLINES
{{headlineCount}} new {{headlineCount == 1 ? 'update' : 'updates'}}
+ MORE HEADLINES
TRENDING
TOP VIEWED
TOP SHARED
today this week this month this year
{{article.title}}
Copyright tayyar.org 2002 2017. All Rights Reserved.
Terms of use Privacy policy Site map
Ⓚ by koein
JOIN
news by email
REGISTER
HI, {{username}}
Manage account
Change password
My stories
My announcements
Logout